[BN] Blitz: Emmanuel Sanders says he came here to win a Super Bowl

BY JEFF NEIBURG
June 18, 2021
Emmanuel Sanders tells Bills teammates he came here to win the Super Bowl
Veteran receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who joins the Bills this season at age 34, got a chance to address his new teammates this week as the Bills gathered for mandatory minicamp.
"My first year, I went to the Super Bowl and I've been chasing it ever since," Sanders told the other Bills players.
Sanders has played in three Super Bowls and has himself a ring, but he came to Buffalo to win another one, he said, according to Josh Allen.
The Bills are heading into 2021 with Sanders as the obvious replacement for John Brown as the No. 2 receiver. The Bills released Brown and later signed Sanders, who was released by the Saints in March.
Brown, of course, is three years younger than Sanders, and Sanders is coming off of the worst statistical season of his 11-year NFL career.
