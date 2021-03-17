[BN] Blitz: Emmanuel Sanders didn't miss the Bills this time

Positions of need: Brandon Beane made a lot of his noise before free agency began. But the Bills still have important holes to fill. Here is an updated look at the list of notable players who have reached contract agreements and a partial list of those who are still available at positions of need for the Bills. Read more

Where do Bills turn at edge rusher? An area the Bills need to improve for 2021 is getting after the opposing quarterback. It's expected that Trent Murphy will not be around next season, and the Bills are likely to try to sign a free agent edge rusher. But many of the top players have found new homes. Who's still left? Read more