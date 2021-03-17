[BN] Blitz: Emmanuel Sanders didn't miss the Bills this time

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 17, 2021
Emmanuel Sanders missed out on the Bills last season. Not this time.
Last year, Emmanuel Sanders just wanted some extra time to think. The Bills were interested in the veteran wide receiver. The sides spoke during the legal tampering period.
All Sanders wanted was a night to think about it.
"Thirty minutes later, the Stefon Diggs deal went through and I was like, ‘OK,' ” Sanders said.
This year, following his release from the Saints, the receiver isn't letting the moment pass. After a physical, it's expected a deal with the Bills will be finalized Thursday.
The Bills, it appears, have found their John Brown replacement. Jay Skurski has the story on the reported signing.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Positions of need: Brandon Beane made a lot of his noise before free agency began. But the Bills still have important holes to fill. Here is an updated look at the list of notable players who have reached contract agreements and a partial list of those who are still available at positions of need for the Bills. Read more
Where do Bills turn at edge rusher? An area the Bills need to improve for 2021 is getting after the opposing quarterback. It's expected that Trent Murphy will not be around next season, and the Bills are likely to try to sign a free agent edge rusher. But many of the top players have found new homes. Who's still left? Read more
Ty Nsekhe moves on: Nsekhe has reached a deal to sign with the Dallas Cowboys when the NFL's new league year begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Nsekhe's agency, Elite Loyalty Sports, announced that the deal is for one year. Read more
The Bills, of course, are returning their 2020 offensive line for the 2021 season after re-signing Jon Feliciano. But Nsekhe's departure hurts their depth.
New punter: The Bills signed former Miami Dolphins punter Matt Haack, likely spelling the end of the line in Buffalo for incumbent punter Corey Bojorquez, whose gross average of 45 yards per punt was the best in team history. Read more
Here are 5 things to know about Haack (it's pronounced HAWK). Read more
Lee Smith to the Falcons: The Bills are trading tight end Lee Smith to the Atlanta Falcons, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday. Read more
Tracker: Who has signed where? Here's the ESPN free agency tracker. Read more
'Voidable years': From The Ringer: If you’ve been following free agency lately, you may have noticed the phrase “voidable years” pop up in deals for Tom Brady, Taysom Hill and other players. So what are these things, and why are teams using them? Read more
