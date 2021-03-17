 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Emmanuel Sanders didn't miss the Bills this time
[BN] Blitz: Emmanuel Sanders didn't miss the Bills this time

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 17, 2021

Saints Sanders Football (copy)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is on his way to Buffalo.

Emmanuel Sanders missed out on the Bills last season. Not this time.

Last year, Emmanuel Sanders just wanted some extra time to think. The Bills were interested in the veteran wide receiver. The sides spoke during the legal tampering period. 

All Sanders wanted was a night to think about it.

"Thirty minutes later, the Stefon Diggs deal went through and I was like, ‘OK,' ” Sanders said.

This year, following his release from the Saints, the receiver isn't letting the moment pass. After a physical, it's expected a deal with the Bills will be finalized Thursday.

The Bills, it appears, have found their John Brown replacement. Jay Skurski has the story on the reported signing.

READ MORE

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

