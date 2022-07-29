[BN] Blitz: Elite traits give Spencer Brown crazy upside entering Year 2

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 29, 2022

Elite traits give Spencer Brown crazy upside entering Year 2 for Bills

Dion Dawkins has a variety of words used to describe Spencer Brown.

“Spencer Brown is a dog, he's an animal, he's extremely big, he's talented,” the left tackle said.

He could be talking about Brown for quite a long time if all goes according to plan. Brown, at 6-foot-8 1/4 and 312 pounds, has the size "and the kind of athletic traits that make NFL scouts giddy," Mark Gaughan wrote.

Those attributes make Brown one of the most intriguing players on the Buffalo Bills' roster.

A big debut at right tackle against Washington helped push Brown into the top unit, and he ended up starting 12 games as a rookie.

Offseason back surgery has him a bit behind schedule as camp gets underway in Pittsford this week, but once Brown gets back to full strength, the Bills will be looking for him to take a leap forward.

Doing so could give the Bills quite a tackle tandem.

