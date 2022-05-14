[BN] Blitz: Elam an eager student on first day of rookie minicamp

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 14, 2022

Kaiir Elam an eager student on Bills' first day of rookie minicamp

The nature of the beast means Kaiir Elam – a first round pick at a position, cornerback, where the Buffalo Bills needed help – is going to be expected to produce right away in Buffalo.

So while rookie minicamp was an important day to many for different reasons, for Elam and the Bills, it was a first look at what the team hopes is a cornerback mainstay for the foreseeable future.

General Manager Brandon Beane expects any first round pick to at least compete for a starting job. Elam will have opportunities, no doubt.

Elam said Friday’s practice felt like the first of his freshman year of college.

“I was just so excited to be out there because if I was in college, I probably would have been done with spring already," he said. "I was super excited to be out there. Try to fly around, have fun and motivate my teammates, push my teammates and just keep continuing to get better.”

Jay Skurski has more on Elam.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Rookie minicamp has a 'first day of school' feel: “I told them this morning, no one's going to make the team based off of this practice alone,” Sean McDermott said. Forty drafted rookies, undrafted free-agents, first-year veterans and tryout players practiced Friday on the grass fields outside the Bills’ fieldhouse. Here's Jay Skurski's notebook from practice. Read more

Photos: It was a glorious May day in Western New York. Here's a photo gallery from the first practice of the Buffalo Bills' rookie minicamp. View photos

Bills sign 2022 draft class and nine undrafted free agents: The Bills on Friday announced they had officially signed all eight of their 2022 draft picks, led by cornerback Kaiir Elam, who was chosen in the first round. Read more

Analysis: Schedule is tougher, but not that bad: Buffalo had a pretty favorable schedule last season, the easiest path in the league by some metrics. This upcoming season brings a tougher schedule, but not too tough. Mark Gaughan analyzed the schedule after it was officially released Thursday. Read more

Game-by-game predictions: A 3-3 record heading into a Week 7 bye looks, at first glance, like a rocky start. According to Jay Skurski, there aren't many losses on the schedule after that early stretch. Here are his predictions for each game. Read more

How the NFL built the schedule: From Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer: "An offseason of superstar trades, plus Tom Brady’s retirement and unretirement, led to a busy year for those who put together the 272-game puzzle." Read more

