[BN] Blitz: Edge rush development key vs. speed arms race

BY JEFF NEIBURG
May 3, 2021
Analysis: Edge rush development key for Bills vs. NFL's speed arms race
The NFL is getting faster and faster ... and faster and faster.
Ten of the 15 receivers selected in the first 100 picks this weekend have 40 times of 4.40 or better.
"With jet-sweep action, run-pass options and receiver screens, offenses have figured out how to get fast guys in space, and there’s nothing defenses can do about it," Mark Gaughan wrote. "Except chase."
Stopping that speed in today's NFL means winning on third down and in the red zone, and the best way to do that is to get after the quarterback.
That's why the Bills drafted the two players they did to start their weekend. Developing the next edge rusher might make all the difference.
Here's Gaughan's analysis on the NFL's race to get faster.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Grading the Bills: We won't know until at least 2022 if this draft produced any real results for the Bills. But it's never too early to speculate. Greg Rousseau is going to determine how this class is viewed down the line, for sure. Did the Bills do enough to make sure their 2021 team, in the middle of a Super Bowl window, improved enough? Read more
National guys weigh in: National draft experts are a bit more bullish on Buffalo's draft class than our beat writers are. "I maintain that the Bills are not done yet exploring offensive upgrades and could still make a splash on the veteran trade market before the season," Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr wrote. Read more
In case you missed it: Miss any of our in-depth draft coverage? Catch up below...
You'll likely learn a lot about Greg Rousseau in this Jason Wolf feature story. Read more
Here's Vic Carucci's column on why drafting as the hunted is different for the Bills. Read more
With the NFL draft in the rear-view mirror, Brandon Beane can shift his attention to the next item on his offseason agenda, which starts as soon as today. Read more
The Bills have invested in their defensive line before. It hasn't worked out great. Now, Greg Rousseau must change that. Read more
From Mark Gaughan: Count on this: The Bills’ defense gets more physical with Carlos Basham in the fold. Read more
