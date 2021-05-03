 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Edge rush development key vs. speed arms race
[BN] Blitz: Edge rush development key vs. speed arms race

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 3, 2021

New Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau had 15.5 sacks in 2019 for the Miami Hurricanes.

Analysis: Edge rush development key for Bills vs. NFL's speed arms race

The NFL is getting faster and faster ... and faster and faster. 

Ten of the 15 receivers selected in the first 100 picks this weekend have 40 times of 4.40 or better.

"With jet-sweep action, run-pass options and receiver screens, offenses have figured out how to get fast guys in space, and there's nothing defenses can do about it," Mark Gaughan wrote. "Except chase."

Stopping that speed in today's NFL means winning on third down and in the red zone, and the best way to do that is to get after the quarterback.

That's why the Bills drafted the two players they did to start their weekend. Developing the next edge rusher might make all the difference.

Here's Gaughan's analysis on the NFL's race to get faster.

READ MORE

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

