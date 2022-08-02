[BN] Blitz: Ed Oliver's play is standing out on defensive line full of 'monsters'

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 2, 2022

Ed Oliver's play stands out on Bills defensive line full of 'monsters'

The revamped Buffalo Bills defensive line has looked good early on in training camp, albeit against a hobbled offensive line on the other side.

But it's not a newcomer making the most noise.

Fourth-year defensive tackle Ed Oliver has been dominant at times, and his strong start to training camp continued Monday in Pittsford, where the big man made play after play.

"Just playing free and playing comfortable," Oliver said.

Comfortable for Oliver means discomfort for the Bills on offense.

His intensity early in camp comes on the heels of a strong finish to the 2021 season.

To build off that, Katherine Fitzgerald wrote, "it’s been less about adding moves and more about perfecting them."

Center Mitch Morse said that having Oliver on the same side as Von Miller is “almost a little bit cheating.”

Monday observations: Dion Dawkins’ return gave the Bills two of their regular starters on the front five, along with center Mitch Morse. His return made a big difference, though not enough to stop Ed Oliver from another dominant day. The Matts again went head-to-head as the Bills continue to evaluate their punters. Mark Gaughan has the key moments and highlights from Monday's workout following a day off for the Bills Sunday. Read more

Our Harry Scull Jr. has 33 photos from Monday's workout in Pittsford. View photos

What are the Bills worth?: Buffalo ranks as the 29th most valuable franchise in the NFL – even after a 20% year-over-year increase in valuation. The average NFL franchise is worth $4.1 billion, up 18% over last year. Read more

Bills navigate offensive line injuries early in camp: In case you missed it, the countdown clock is running on the start of the season, and Buffalo's starting offensive line still hasn't practiced together. “I think the biggest thing for us is trying to get those five guys together to create continuity as quickly as possible," new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said. Read more

Baptism by fire for Kaiir Elam: “Honestly, I'm just trying to maximize my potential and just go as hard as I can – really just try to get better. Ultimately, to do that, I've just got to compete my behind off,” Elam told The Buffalo News on Friday. Elam and Dane Jackson have been getting a steady diet of work against Stefon Diggs and No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis. Read more

Watson gets 6 games: Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended six games without pay after an independent arbiter ruled he violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy after being accused of sexual misconduct. Read more

From Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer: "The NFL must now weigh several factors as the league decides whether to appeal a suspension lighter than it wanted. The QB rejected a 12-game suspension and $10 million fine." Read more

From The Ringer's Rodger Sherman: "Some of the women Watson hurt may have switched careers after he abused their trust. Meanwhile, Watson himself will get to play for the team he wants with a record contract. The system is broken. Everybody has lost here, except for Deshaun Watson." Read more

Bills could get shorthanded Rams: Los Angeles Rams receiver Van Jefferson is having a "minor" knee surgery today and could miss Week 1. Read more

Today in sports history: Aug. 2

