[BN] Blitz: Ed Oliver wants his presence felt in year four

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 16, 2022

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver wants presence felt in year four

Ed Oliver has some goals for his fourth NFL season. He thinks that every year he's supposed to take another step forward.

Last season Oliver, now 24, had four sacks (though he was a lot more disruptive than that number indicates). He had 10 tackles for loss and his 14 quarterback hits matched his total from his first two seasons combined.

There aren't specific sack numbers he's pointing to, but Oliver said he wants to continue the upward trajectory, Katherine Fitzgerald wrote.

Oliver should benefit from the additions the Bills made along the defensive line. Von Miller will command some attention, and Oliver thinks that should free him up to cause more havoc. He's also excited to be back with Jordan Phillips, who he calls “Big Phil."

Another one of his goals? Get Josh Allen to ride a horse.

"I don’t know if they’re going to approve of that.”

