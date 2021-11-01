[BN] Blitz: Ed Oliver reaping rewards of strong Sunday, with more to come

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 1, 2021
Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver reaping rewards of strong Sunday, with more to come
Ed Oliver was in a good mood after Buffalo's latest win Sunday afternoon, and for good reason.
The big man on the defensive line was a big reason the Bills held the Dolphins to their second lowest point total of the season, the lowest of course being when the Bills shut them out Week 2. The Dolphins were held to 262 net yards, their third lowest, and were 4 for 14 on third down.
But Oliver has a bone to pick with Jerry Hughes. Oliver joked that Hughes owes him some money after jumping offsides in the fourth quarter and negating what would've been Oliver's first sack of the season.
Nevertheless, Oliver continues to show steady improvement for the Bills in his third NFL season.
"Everybody should be feeling good right now," he said.
Plays that shaped the game: The Dolphins made things difficult for Josh Allen in the first half. But in the second half, Allen made Miami pay for its heavy blitzing tactics. Mark Gaughan analyzed six plays that determined Sunday's outcome. Read more
Allen talks Phil Mickelson, who is more than just his Halloween inspiration: Josh Allen draws a lot of confidence from Phil Mickelson. Earlier this year, Mickelson spoke to the Bills on a video call. Allen dressed up as Mickelson Sunday for Halloween. “I find this new version of Josh Allen so seductive and yet I can’t quite put my finger on what exactly it is,” Mickelson wrote on Twitter. “Go Bills.” Read more
Report card: Running game? What running game? It was an OK day for the passing attack and a solid day on defense. Here is the Sunday report card. Read more
Observations: Cole Beasley stepped up in the second half when the Bills needed him most. He also talked about his departure from social media. Jay Skurski has more on Beasley's big day, plus six more observations from the win. Included is this one: "It's time to ask about Cody Ford's future." Read more
Photos: Halloween was the theme in the parking lots as fans got ready for Bills-Dolphins. View photos
On the field, the Bills avoided a scary result by pulling away late. View photos
Questions and answers: What was wrong with the Bills’ offense in the first half? How big is the gap between the Bills and Dolphins? Should the Dolphins trade for Deshaun Watson? Mark Gaughan has answers to those questions. Read more
Allen by the numbers: Josh Allen won his seventh consecutive start against the Dolphins and is now 7-1 in his career against the Bills' AFC East division rival. Here's a look at his stats. Read more
Quarter-by-quarter: The Bills started slow but finished strong. Relive the game with Katherine Fitzgerald's quarter-by-quarter breakdown. Read more
Upset wins in the AFC East: Many probably looked at the Week 8 schedule and figured the Bills could have a three-game lead in the loss column on second-place New England and four games on the Jets by the end of the day Sunday. But both of those teams pulled over impressive wins.
With Zach Wilson out, QB Mike White led the Jets to a win over Cincinnati. Read more
Behind a late pick-six, the Patriots earned a road win over the Chargers. Read more
Sabres: Observations: Sabres blow another lead, lose to Kings as Eden's Iafallo nets game-winner Read more
Sabres Notebook: Big weekend for Alex Iafallo capped by game-winning goal Read more
Some California dreamin' gives Sabres first chance at team bonding since the pandemic Read more
Colleges: Buffalo State seniors refuse to close curtain on careers, storm back to beat Geneseo Read more
UB football drops high-scoring affair to Bowling Green, 56-44 Read more
High schools: Schedule set for Section VI football semifinals, Funke Bowl finals Read more
Prep Talk: Caleb Kruzicki all over the field making plays for Williamsville South football Read more
Alden's Kyle Urban wins ECIC cross-country; NFL titles split Read more
Today in sports history: Nov. 1
