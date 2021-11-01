[BN] Blitz: Ed Oliver reaping rewards of strong Sunday, with more to come

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 1, 2021

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver reaping rewards of strong Sunday, with more to come

Ed Oliver was in a good mood after Buffalo's latest win Sunday afternoon, and for good reason.

The big man on the defensive line was a big reason the Bills held the Dolphins to their second lowest point total of the season, the lowest of course being when the Bills shut them out Week 2. The Dolphins were held to 262 net yards, their third lowest, and were 4 for 14 on third down.

But Oliver has a bone to pick with Jerry Hughes. Oliver joked that Hughes owes him some money after jumping offsides in the fourth quarter and negating what would've been Oliver's first sack of the season.

Nevertheless, Oliver continues to show steady improvement for the Bills in his third NFL season.