[BN] Blitz: Drafting Kaiir Elam helps Bills keep up with AFC arms race

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 29, 2022

Analysis: Drafting Kaiir Elam helps Bills keep up with arms race in AFC

With Levi Wallace gone in free agency and Tre’Davious White recovering from a torn ACL, the Bills are faced with uncertainty at corner.

Buffalo's defense was ranked No. 1 in the NFL, but they were done in during the postseason because of their lack of pass rush and talent at corner, even considering White's injury.

Well, the Bills signed Von Miller, and now they drafted a cornerback in the first round.

Kaiir Elam is 6-foot-1½ and runs the 40 in 4.39 seconds.

By drafting him, the Bills are trying to keep up in the AFC arms race, Mark Gaughan wrote in his analysis of the pick.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Why the Bills moved up to get their guy: On a night that featured some wheeling and dealing among NFL GMs, Brandon Beane did some moving of his own. The Bills moved up two spots to select the player Beane said was the last one remaining on their board with a first-round grade. Why'd he feel the need to move up? Jay Skurski has those details, plus more on Elam and a wild first round. Read more

5 things to know about Kaiir Elam: Katherine Fitzgerald compiled a list of things to know about Elam. Get to know the newest Buffalo Bills player here: Read more

Bills planned since 2019 for Orchard Park as site for new stadium: From Sandra Tan: "The Buffalo Bills never contemplated leaving Western New York nor seriously contemplated a new stadium anywhere but Orchard Park, a Pegula Sports and Entertainment executive told Erie County lawmakers Thursday." Ron Raccuia, executive vice president for Pegula Sports and Entertainment, told lawmakers that the Pegulas were never considering leaving WNY. Read more

Fans react to Bills' pick: The early consensus was that Bills fans were ... fans of the team's selection of Kaiir Elam in the first round. Read more

Jets did well: Draft analysts were fans of what the Jets did. They bolstered their secondary, their pass rush, and added an offensive weapon during the first round. Read more

Grades: Who doesn't love instant draft grades? CBS Sports graded each pick. Read more

So did Sports Illustrated. Read more

And Pro Football Focus. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Observations: Sabres cap road schedule with streak-snapping 5-0 loss in Boston Read more

Sabres notebook: Casey Fitzgerald learning through 'ups and downs' on defense Read more

Colleges: St. Bonaventure's Osun Osunniyi, Kyle Lofton enter transfer portal Read more

UB football caps off Maurice Linguist's first spring with high stakes – and steaks Read more

High schools: Former Williamsville East coach Chris Durr to join Clarence girls soccer as assistant Read more

Bowman Cup's return showcases area hockey players Read more

Today in sports history: April 29

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.