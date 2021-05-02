[BN] Blitz: Drafting as the hunted is different for Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG
May 2, 2021
Vic Carucci: For Bills, drafting as the hunted is different
For two of the first three drafts Brandon Beane was running the show, the Bills went into the draft expecting to take a player (or players) who could immediately make them better.
In that third draft, last year, the Bills used their first pick to do just that, swapping it for star receiver Stefon Diggs.
In Year 4, however, coming off a trip to the AFC championship and picking near the very end of the first round, we learned what it's like for Beane and his staff to be the hunted and not the hunter.
The Bills, Vic Carucci wrote, went luxury shopping while their AFC East opponents feverishly tried to catch up.
"Let the other guys in the AFC East do the pacing and the hoping," Carucci wrote. "They're the hunters."
Here's Carucci's post-draft column on the new draft weekend for the Bills.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Why Greg Rousseau opted out: “Basically, by him opting out, that gave us an opportunity to have my wife stay home so she didn’t have to be at the front line of the pandemic,” said Greg’s father, Oscal Rousseau, a mechanic who works on ambulances and fire trucks for the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department. Jason Wolf takes us inside the Bills' first-round pick, his Buffalo roots and what motivates him. "That dude’s a machine. An absolute machine.” Read more
Decisions coming soon: Brandon Beane faces a Monday deadline on whether to exercise the fifth-year contract options on Josh Allen and Tremaine Edmunds. The Allen decision is obvious. The Edmunds one, not so much. More on that, Beane's rare trade down and the end of the Stefon Diggs deal in the post-draft notebook from Jay Skurski. Read more
Senior Bowl showings: Beane wasn't at the Senior Bowl, but clearly the game made an impact on him. Five of the eight players the Bills selected played in the showcase. Read more
Tracking undrafted free agents: Following the draft, the Bills' roster stood at 78 players, meaning they could sign as many as 13 undrafted free agents. Here are the five guys they started with. Read more
Basham brings 'high floor,' toughness: “Out of high school his film wasn’t great, he wasn’t a great football player coming in,” said Wake Forest assistant Dave Cohen. “We recruited a gym rat.” And he doesn't mean just football. What sort of expectations should we put on a 61st overall pick? Mark Gaughan's analysis says ... maybe more than A.J. Epenesa, who the Bills took at No. 54 overall last year. Here's why. Read more
One of us: Spencer Brown, the 6-foot-8, 311-pound lineman the Bills took in the third round, celebrated his selection to the Bills late Friday night in a very typical Bills Mafia way by jumping through a table. He added an elbow drop for good measure. Read more
What to know about Day 3 guys: The Bills made five more selections Saturday to round out their eight-man draft class. Here are five things to know about each player.
Round 5: OT Tommy Doyle Read more
Round 6: WR Marquez Stevenson Read more
Round 6: CB Rachad Wildgoose Read more
Round 6: S Damar Hamlin Read more
Round 7: G Jack Anderson Read more
Where'd the local guys go? UB's Jaret Patterson did not get drafted, but the star running back is heading to the Washington Football Team. Read more
Bennett High's Isaiah McDuffie was taken by the Packers in Round 6. "After hearing your name called, the rush of emotions, and everything that you worked for your whole life, you reminisce on that, and you're super excited to get back to work." Read more
Canisius High's Blake Haubeil, a kicker who played at Ohio State, said he plans to sign with the Titans. Read more
