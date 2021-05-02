[BN] Blitz: Drafting as the hunted is different for Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 2, 2021

Vic Carucci: For Bills, drafting as the hunted is different

For two of the first three drafts Brandon Beane was running the show, the Bills went into the draft expecting to take a player (or players) who could immediately make them better.

In that third draft, last year, the Bills used their first pick to do just that, swapping it for star receiver Stefon Diggs.

In Year 4, however, coming off a trip to the AFC championship and picking near the very end of the first round, we learned what it's like for Beane and his staff to be the hunted and not the hunter.

The Bills, Vic Carucci wrote, went luxury shopping while their AFC East opponents feverishly tried to catch up.

"Let the other guys in the AFC East do the pacing and the hoping," Carucci wrote. "They're the hunters."