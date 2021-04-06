[BN] Blitz: Draft preview: It's a good year to need a quarterback

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 6, 2021

NFL draft preview: Bills don’t need a quarterback, but good year for teams that do

It's never a great time to be without a quarterback in the NFL. But if there's any season to be entering the draft needing to find a guy who you can give the keys to eventually, this might be it.

On the other side, it's a good year to be a team like the Bills, who can focus their attention elsewhere without getting involved in the quarterback frenzy.

It's a near guarantee that the Jaguars make Trevor Lawrence the No. 1 selection, but beyond that, things still seem kind of up for grabs.

While the Bills don't need a quarterback, the first in our series previewing each position ahead of the draft takes a look at the stellar QB class.