[BN] Blitz: Draft preview: It's a good year to need a quarterback

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 6, 2021
NFL draft preview: Bills don’t need a quarterback, but good year for teams that do
It's never a great time to be without a quarterback in the NFL. But if there's any season to be entering the draft needing to find a guy who you can give the keys to eventually, this might be it.
On the other side, it's a good year to be a team like the Bills, who can focus their attention elsewhere without getting involved in the quarterback frenzy.
It's a near guarantee that the Jaguars make Trevor Lawrence the No. 1 selection, but beyond that, things still seem kind of up for grabs.
While the Bills don't need a quarterback, the first in our series previewing each position ahead of the draft takes a look at the stellar QB class.
Vic Carucci said quarterback "might very well be the strongest of any in this year’s college crop."
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
McShay explains: ESPN's Todd McShay has the Bills taking an edge rusher who might be a great value pick at No. 30 in his latest mock draft. Why will talented edge rushers be available later than normal? McShay explains. Read more
Powell ready to step in: In case you missed it, Jay Skurski wrote about Brandon Powell potentially filling the hole at returner after Andre Roberts went to Houston. Read more
See ya, Sam: Once thought to be the guy that would turn things around and lead the Jets to a Super Bowl, Sam Darnold was dealt to Carolina Tuesday. The move is a rather obvious sign the Jets plan on taking Darnold's successor with the second pick in the draft. Read more
Can the Panthers salvage Darnold's career? From The Ringer: "If the Panthers are so desperate for a franchise quarterback, why did they trade for Darnold? The answer lies somewhere between the high cost of the current market and Carolina’s belief in its culture and coaching staff." Read more
How much?! A Tom Brady rookie football card just sold for $2.25 million. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: On top of his solid season, Linus Ullmark has become a shootout dynamo Read more
Sabres Notebook: Arttu Ruotsalainen gets the call, now waits for his chance Read more
Colleges: Baylor nearly flawless in title game rout of Gonzaga Read more
Gonzaga joins long list of unbeaten teams to fall in tourney Read more
High schools: Prep Talk: Dan Russell's positive vibe flows through Lake Shore football Read more
Isaiah Simmons, West Seneca West make themselves at home on rival turf Read more
Today in sports history: April 6
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.