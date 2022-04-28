[BN] Blitz: Draft Meter: We rate the odds on the Bills' first-round pick

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 28, 2022

Bills Draft Meter: Our writers rate the odds on the Bills' first-round pick

It's finally here. Late tonight, pending any movement in their draft pick, the Bills will be on the clock at pick No. 25.

Who will be available? Who will be atop their draft board? What position should they zone in on?

These questions will be answered.

The Bills need a cornerback. They need a running back. They could use another wide receiver. And you could make an argument that linebacker at No. 25 makes sense.

Who will Brandon Beane go with?

Bills writers Jay Skurski and Mark Gaughan issued their meter reading on the likelihood of 10 prospects being the Bills' first-round selection.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Draft Mailbag: How concerned should the Bills be about Andrew Booth's injury history? Should the Bills be going after a running back early? Are any of the 30 visits a team gets pre-draft smoke and mirrors? Does a team bring a player to the facility to lead a rival in the wrong direction? Will the Bills bring in a fourth QB for camp? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more

Buzz building on Breece Hall: The running back many tout as the best in the draft is being linked to the Bills. NFL.com's Next Gen Stats recently published its list of "can't-miss prospects," and Hall came in at No. 1 due to his speed, athleticism, age and production in college. Read more

Perry Tuttle, Bills' first round pick 40 years ago, shares hard lessons he learned about fame: From Erik Brady: "Today, at 62, he and his wife, Loretta, live in Charlotte, N.C., where he is a speaker, author and entrepreneur. He is also a chaplain for the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets and a leadership coach who counsels pro athletes – often about the perils of fame." Read more

Our final mock: In case you missed it, here's Jay Skurski's last attempt at mocking out the first round of tonight's draft. Read more

Brandon Beane has options: Cases could be made to move up, stand at, or trade back from pick No. 25. One reason Beane has options is because of his aggressive mentality when it comes to free agency. Read more

Mock draft roundup: The Buffalo News looked at 25 different mock drafts by national analysts. Fourteen had the Bills taking a defensive player with their pick. Read more

Could the Chiefs be on the move? From the Associated Press: "Kansas legislators are close to approving a measure authorizing sports betting that would dedicate most of the state’s revenues from it to efforts to lure the Kansas City Chiefs from Missouri to the Kansas side of the metropolitan area." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Mike Harrington: For broadcast sidekick Rob Ray, Rick Jeanneret's last call caps wild ride in second career Read more

Sabres Notebook: Uncertain for final two games, Kyle Okposo honored by Masterton nomination Read more

Amerks' aces JJ Peterka, Jack Quinn named to AHL All-Rookie Team Read more

Colleges: Dyaisha Fair on transfer to Syracuse: 'I wanted the best decision for me' Read more

Bonnies add Holy Cross guard as transfer; Niagara guard enters portal Read more

High schools: Declan Ryan named Class A NYS Player of the Year; multiple WNY players named to All-State Read more

Today in sports history: April 28

