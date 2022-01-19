[BN] Blitz: Doyle's touchdown a byproduct of big win, hard work

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 19, 2022
Tommy Doyle's big-man touchdown a byproduct of big win, hard work
For Bills fans it was a beautiful sight. The game was already in hand for the home team, but watching rookie offensive tackle Tommy Doyle score a big man touchdown felt sort of perfect.
The Bills went to trickery and fun to leave no doubt who's in charge of the AFC East, showing Bill Belichick and the Patriots the door out of Highmark Stadium as Doyle and his teammates celebrated with fans around the end zone.
Doyle's recent run with the Bills has been a nice addition. The 6-foot-8, 320-pound lineman has been an asset in the team's six-linemen sets.
Doyle, a fifth-round pick, has helped the Bills with their run game. Across the last three games, he’s averaged 16 snaps a game.
None of them got as much attention as the Saturday night touchdown, so Doyle celebrated accordingly.
"Executed the play, caught the ball, and after that, I kind of blacked out," he said.
“I looked into the crowd, saw how hyped up everyone was, so I figured I might as well go jump in the crowd.”
Katherine Fitzgerald has more on Doyle.
Today in sports history: Jan. 19
