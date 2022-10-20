[BN] Blitz: Downfield throws have Josh Allen on historic passing pace

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 20, 2022

Downfield throws have Josh Allen on historic passing pace through six games

Remember when the biggest concern about Josh Allen was whether or not he'd ever be able to be an efficient passer on deep passes?

To be fair, they were valid concerns at the time. Allen did rank 29th among NFL starters in 2019 in accuracy on passes 20-plus yards downfield.

Now, he's arguably the best deep passer in football.

And through six games he's on a historic passing pace. If he keeps his current per-game passing up, he'd pass Peyton Manning's single-season passing yards record, albeit in one more game.

Of Allen's 1,980 passing yards, 627 have been on passes 20-plus yards downfield.

What's been working so well, and how is Allen adjusting to the new defensive looks being thrown his way? Mark Gaughan has the insight.

