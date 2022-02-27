[BN] Blitz: Dorsey steps into a great situation with great expectations

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 27, 2022
Bills OC Ken Dorsey steps into a great situation with great expectations
As soon as it became clear Brian Daboll was leaving the Bills for a head coaching job, Ken Dorsey had the full endorsement from quarterback Josh Allen to get promoted from QB coach to offensive coordinator.
One of the keys to the Bills' recent success has been continuity. And despite some shuffling around on the coaching staff this offseason, that's no different.
Dorsey is inheriting quite an offense. Allen is looking like a perennial MVP candidate. The Bills have a talented receiving group. Their offensive line has two reliable tackles.
Expectations for the Bills will be high. They have ranked in the top three in the NFL each of the past two years in scoring and yards gained. They were in the top three the past two years in third-down efficiency and the fewest three-and-out drives in the league.
The latest in our series of questions facing the Bills asks: Does Dorsey have giant shoes to fill? Or is he taking the wheel of the NFL equivalent of a Formula 1 Mercedes?
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Questions facing the Bills: Miss any of our stories from the series? Catch up below ...
Has Levi Wallace outpriced himself from the Bills' roster? Read more
How much change does the Buffalo Bills' No. 1-ranked defense need this offseason? Read more
Has Tremaine Edmunds done enough to merit a contract extension with Buffalo Bills later this year? Read more
Mailbag: Why did the Buffalo Bills struggle in close games? Could Ryan Fitzpatrick be a viable (not just fun) option as a backup to Josh Allen? Should the Bills move on from Tremaine Edmunds, Zack Moss and Levi Wallace? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
Ranking the Bills Celebrity Mafia members: "There was more celebrity love thrown at Josh Allen and his teammates this past season than any in recent memory," Alan Pergament writes. He ranks 16 on his celebrity Buffalo Bills fan list and explains why they made it. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson learning how to be a consistent physical presence for Sabres Read more
Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings Read more
No more vaccine mandate for KeyBank Center, mask mandate lifted for Erie County buildings Read more
Colleges: UB men's basketball holds off Northern Illinois, 70-60 Read more
Roundup: Jalen Adaway's jumper helps give St. Bonaventure men seventh straight win Read more
High schools: St. Mary's Shay Ciezki becomes Monsignor Martin's all-time leading scorer and single-season leader Read more
Section VI indoor track championships: Kegan Mancabelli makes state, unsure if he'll compete Read more
Three WNY wrestlers reach finals, but fall at state tournament Read more
Today in sports history: Feb. 27
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.