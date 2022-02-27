[BN] Blitz: Dorsey steps into a great situation with great expectations

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 27, 2022

Buffalo Bills-Training Camp-Pittsford-NFL-Scull (copy) (copy)

Bills quarterback coach Ken Dorsey pressures Josh Allen during training camp last year.

Bills OC Ken Dorsey steps into a great situation with great expectations

As soon as it became clear Brian Daboll was leaving the Bills for a head coaching job, Ken Dorsey had the full endorsement from quarterback Josh Allen to get promoted from QB coach to offensive coordinator.

One of the keys to the Bills' recent success has been continuity. And despite some shuffling around on the coaching staff this offseason, that's no different. 

Dorsey is inheriting quite an offense. Allen is looking like a perennial MVP candidate. The Bills have a talented receiving group. Their offensive line has two reliable tackles. 

Expectations for the Bills will be high. They have ranked in the top three in the NFL each of the past two years in scoring and yards gained. They were in the top three the past two years in third-down efficiency and the fewest three-and-out drives in the league.

The latest in our series of questions facing the Bills asks: Does Dorsey have giant shoes to fill? Or is he taking the wheel of the NFL equivalent of a Formula 1 Mercedes?

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

