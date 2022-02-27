[BN] Blitz: Dorsey steps into a great situation with great expectations

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Bills OC Ken Dorsey steps into a great situation with great expectations

As soon as it became clear Brian Daboll was leaving the Bills for a head coaching job, Ken Dorsey had the full endorsement from quarterback Josh Allen to get promoted from QB coach to offensive coordinator.

One of the keys to the Bills' recent success has been continuity. And despite some shuffling around on the coaching staff this offseason, that's no different.

Dorsey is inheriting quite an offense. Allen is looking like a perennial MVP candidate. The Bills have a talented receiving group. Their offensive line has two reliable tackles.

Expectations for the Bills will be high. They have ranked in the top three in the NFL each of the past two years in scoring and yards gained. They were in the top three the past two years in third-down efficiency and the fewest three-and-out drives in the league.