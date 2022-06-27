[BN] Blitz: Dolphins look more complete, but still need big step from Tua Tagovailoa

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 27, 2022

AFC East overview: Dolphins look more complete, but still need big step from Tua Tagovailoa

There is no questioning that the Miami Dolphins have an improved roster heading into the 2022 NFL season.

They made one of the biggest moves of the offseason, trading for former Kansas City Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill. They also signed pass rusher Melvin Ingram and running backs Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel and made additions to the offensive line.

New coach Mike McDonald ran an effective 49ers offense before being hired by Miami.

All of those things can be looked at as upgrades to a team that hasn't made the playoffs in five years and finished last season with a 9-8 record. But there's only one thing most football fans will be looking at in Miami this fall: How much better can Tua Tagovailoa get?

