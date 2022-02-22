[BN] Blitz: Does Gabriel Davis have vice grip on No. 2 wide receiver?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 22, 2022

Does Gabriel Davis have vice grip on starting job as Bills' No. 2 wide receiver?

Gabriel Davis announced himself to the casual football fan in a big way Jan. 23. His performance at Kansas City (8 catches, 201 yards, 4 touchdowns) was amazing, and the Buffalo Bills have for two seasons now gotten great production out of a fourth-round pick.

Emmanuel Sanders’ knee injury on Dec. 12 in Tampa created more playing time for Davis, and he took advantage.

A glimpse at next season, with Davis lining up opposite Stefon Diggs? That's a question for the Bills as they head into the offseason, but one that might not need a lot of thinking on.

"I just told him, 'Stay the course,' and that's exactly what he did," Josh Allen said. "He didn't complain, he didn't pout, he didn't give up. He just put his head down and worked his (butt) off.”

Seems to have paid off.