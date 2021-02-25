[BN] Blitz: Do the Bills need John Brown's speed?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 25, 2021
Bills offseason questions: Do Bills need John Brown's speed on receiving corps?
There is no such thing as too much speed in this league. Especially right now, when faster offenses mean more points and, in turn, a better chance at winning.
For the Bills' offense, speed at the wide receiver position comes from John Brown. But Brown's speed also comes with a rather expensive contract that might give the Bills enough problems to ignite them to make a move on Brown's future.
Would they cut him, a move that would save them $7.9 million against a tight salary cap? Will they try to restructure his deal and get him to take a significant pay cut?
Both options are possible. And so is Door 3, which would rework his contract over two years, with a low salary in 2021 and a guaranteed bump in 2022, when the cap won’t be as tight.
In the third part of our series on key offseason questions facing the Bills, Mark Gaughan looks at John Brown's future on the receiving corps.
