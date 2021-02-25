[BN] Blitz: Do the Bills need John Brown's speed?

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Allen extension has a timeline: Based on what Brandon Beane said, don't expect a Josh Allen contract extension very soon, but it could happen later this offseason. "Generally, what I’ve done here is look at guys to extend once we get through the draft, see what our money is like, see how we could structure it to fit not only this year, but the years beyond." Read more

Cap expert says Bills should wait: "There really isn't any rush on his end to get a deal done so it might be worthwhile for him to wait and see where Dak Prescott lands and if there is any movement with the Browns and (Baker) Mayfield and the Ravens and (Lamar) Jackson. The latter two in particular would be the ones with the most impact." Read more