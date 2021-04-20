[BN] Blitz: Do Bills need more home run potential? Travis Etienne can fix that

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 20, 2021
Do Bills need more home run potential? Travis Etienne can take it to the house
You can count on one hand the number of times a Bills running back has scored on plays of 40 or more yards the past four years.
You would need to use four hands to count the number of times Travis Etienne has done the same thing during the past four years at Clemson.
Speed and Etienne are synonymous.
In a previous incarnation of the NFL, we'd likely be talking about Etienne as one of the the top picks in the draft. This year, Mel Kiper has him slated to be drafted in the second round.
In the first part of a series profiling players the Bills might select in the NFL draft, Mark Gaughan has much more on the Clemson running back.
Critics say it's unwise to draft a running back in the first round ...
"The Bills, however, are a winning team with no glaring holes, unlike in 2010," Gaughan wrote. "Maybe Etienne’s speed could make more of a difference on the field for Buffalo in 2021 than anything another prospect at a different position might offer."
Opening Day: The Bills and the other 31 NFL teams kicked off their nine-week offseason program in a virtual format. It comes during a time when the league and its players' union are at odds over pandemic policy. Jay Skurski has all the details.
Safety is a position of need: During Brandon Beane's time in Buffalo, the Bills have used a draft pick on a safety just once. That could change this year. With Dean Marlowe's departure, the Bills currently have just four safeties on the roster. The 11th and latest installment of our series previewing the draft at each position digs into the safety position.
