[BN] Blitz: Do Bills need more home run potential? Travis Etienne can fix that

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 20, 2021

Do Bills need more home run potential? Travis Etienne can take it to the house

You can count on one hand the number of times a Bills running back has scored on plays of 40 or more yards the past four years.

You would need to use four hands to count the number of times Travis Etienne has done the same thing during the past four years at Clemson.

Speed and Etienne are synonymous.

In a previous incarnation of the NFL, we'd likely be talking about Etienne as one of the the top picks in the draft. This year, Mel Kiper has him slated to be drafted in the second round.

In the first part of a series profiling players the Bills might select in the NFL draft, Mark Gaughan has much more on the Clemson running back.

Critics say it's unwise to draft a running back in the first round ...