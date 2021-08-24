[BN] Blitz: Dion Dawkins took a big step forward Saturday

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 24, 2021

Two series against Bears represent big step forward for Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins

Some of the Bills regulars again sat out Saturday afternoon's preseason game.

But Dion Dawkins, the team's prized left tackle, isn't afforded that luxury this offseason. Not after all he's been through, as he opened up last week about his battle with the coronavirus that involved a hospital stay.

Dawkins, 27, has a lot of work to do to be ready for Sept. 12, when the Bills host Pittsburgh to open the 2021 NFL season.

Dawkins was on the field for 23 plays. He played the Bills’ first two offensive series, each of which ended in a touchdown. He said he was winded after just three plays.