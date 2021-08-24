[BN] Blitz: Dion Dawkins took a big step forward Saturday

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Aug. 24, 2021
Two series against Bears represent big step forward for Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins
Some of the Bills regulars again sat out Saturday afternoon's preseason game.
But Dion Dawkins, the team's prized left tackle, isn't afforded that luxury this offseason. Not after all he's been through, as he opened up last week about his battle with the coronavirus that involved a hospital stay.
Dawkins, 27, has a lot of work to do to be ready for Sept. 12, when the Bills host Pittsburgh to open the 2021 NFL season.
Dawkins was on the field for 23 plays. He played the Bills’ first two offensive series, each of which ended in a touchdown. He said he was winded after just three plays.
"Even at the facility when I’m running, I’m like, ‘Man, I feel great.’ But when you’re actually out there against live competition, you really start to see where you’re at. I still have a long way to go," Dawkins said.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Roger Goodell reiterated his support for a new stadium in Buffalo: "I think the Bills, the community and probably the NFL are all going to have to come together and figure out how to do that in a smart way. And I think we will," the commissioner said while visiting the Jim Kelly Celebrity Golf Tournament in Batavia. Read more
Duke Williams waived: The Bills announced they released the 28-year-old wide receiver with an injury designation among three others moves Monday. Mark Gaughan has the roster moves. Read more
Reggie Gilliam's versatility on display: In case you missed it, Reggie Gilliam's versatility showed up again Saturday. It's his ticket to making the roster. Read more
Option concept could provide a boost: Jim Kubiak is back with a look at how the option concept allowed Mitchell Trubisky to have a big first half in the blowout win. Read more
Letter to the editor: Could vaccine hesitancy cost the Bills a Super Bowl? Read more
Newton to miss time: Cam Newton will miss at least three days of practice this week after traveling to an out-of-town medical appointment over the weekend. Read more
Winners and losers: NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal has the winners and losers from Week 2 of the preseason. Read more
How 2011 ushered in the offensive explosion: From the Ringer: "The story of the NFL’s passing boom can be explained by an uncommonly gifted generation of passers being given an uncommonly advantageous set of circumstances. And it all began 10 years ago." Read more
