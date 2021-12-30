[BN] Blitz: Dion Dawkins talks Pro Bowl, second Covid bout

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 30, 2021
'He's very resilient': Bills LT Dion Dawkins comes back from second bout with Covid-19
Does it get any more up and down than the season Dion Dawkins is currently navigating through?
The offensive tackle started the year by needing to be hospitalized due to his symptoms from Covid-19. He worked his way back, played outstanding football, and then got the virus again.
It was during that second period of isolation after testing positive for the virus that his validation came. He was alone in his basement, staying clear of his family and playing video games when Brandon Beane called to tell Dawkins he had been selected to the Pro Bowl, the first nod in his five-year career.
“I’m in the basement with an Xbox controller in my hand and 'Call of Duty' on the screen and, literally, just in tears. Honestly, tears,” Dawkins said.
Katherine Fitzgerald has much more on Dawkins, who talked about isolating from his family at home, making it back in time for the Patriots game, and how his relationship with his teammates helps him on and off the field.
Diggs compares self to superhero, but he's no diva: Normally, top wide receivers have a little extra diva to them. But Stefon Diggs was a fifth round draft pick, and has worked his way to being one of the best receivers in the game. "I’m not saying they’re not working equally as hard, but the guy in the fifth round’s got a little bit more of a chip on their shoulder than a guy drafted in the first or second, just in my opinion." A chip, sure, but, as Mark Gaughan wrote, Diggs is no prima donna. Read more
Steve Tasker remains at 'peace': It's the word Tasker used most in a conversation with Erik Brady. “I don’t stay awake at night clamoring for it,” Tasker said of the Hall of Fame. “I don’t pound the table when it doesn’t happen for me. I don’t talk to my wife about it. I don’t pout about it." Today, at 5 p.m., the Hall will name 15 modern-era finalists for enshrinement in the Class of 2022. Read more
Examining Bills' RPOs: The Bills have struggled in the red zone at times, and their use of run-pass options in that area have become the subject of debate. In his latest video analysis, Mark Gaughan goes inside the RPOs. Watch now
Roster moves: The Bills activated wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, offensive lineman Jon Feliciano and defensive end A.J. Epenesa from the Reserve/Covid-19 list. Katherine Fitzgerald has more, plus the latest injury report, and the virus situation in Atlanta. Read more
Bills-Pats gets big rating: Sunday afternoon hit Super Bowl-like ratings in Western New York. Alan Pergament has the details. Read more
McCoy's favorite photos: From Josh Allen's hurdle to Stefon Diggs' stare, James P. McCoy had a memorable year shooting Bills games, and plenty of other things in and around Western New York. Here are his favorite photos from 2021. View photos
Teams make virus-related adjustments: Several teams are separating quarterbacks, holding virtual meetings and making other changes to avoid virus outbreaks as the end of the season and playoffs near. Read more
