[BN] Blitz: Dion Dawkins talks Pro Bowl, second Covid bout

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 30, 2021

'He's very resilient': Bills LT Dion Dawkins comes back from second bout with Covid-19

Does it get any more up and down than the season Dion Dawkins is currently navigating through?

The offensive tackle started the year by needing to be hospitalized due to his symptoms from Covid-19. He worked his way back, played outstanding football, and then got the virus again.

It was during that second period of isolation after testing positive for the virus that his validation came. He was alone in his basement, staying clear of his family and playing video games when Brandon Beane called to tell Dawkins he had been selected to the Pro Bowl, the first nod in his five-year career.

“I’m in the basement with an Xbox controller in my hand and 'Call of Duty' on the screen and, literally, just in tears. Honestly, tears,” Dawkins said.