[BN] Blitz: Dion Dawkins 'not close to where he needs to be'

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Aug. 16, 2021
Observations: Sean McDermott on Dion Dawkins – 'he's not close to where he needs to be'
There is less than a month between now and the first game of the season, and the Bills' starting left tackle is, according to coach Sean McDermott, "not close to where he needs to be to play and help us."
Dion Dawkins was activated last week off of the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list, and McDermott said he won’t be in his usual spot at left tackle for a while.
“He's got a long road here. He's going to control what he can control, and so are we," McDermott said.
Dawkins, of course, did not play in Buffalo's first preseason game Friday night in Detroit. He has spent his practices working out with trainers on the sideline. He took part in some drills Sunday, although he did not appear to do any full-team, 11-on-11 work.
Jay Skurski has more on the situation in his observations from practice Sunday, which also includes some roster moves, an injury update and some notes from the on-field session.
Josh Allen: Built For Buffalo – A documentary book containing a collection of stories and original photographs from our newsroom. Now in The Buffalo News store. Get yours today >>
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Jerry Hughes has learned to be patient: “At this level, everybody has the God-given abilities right now, so it's really 'can you put the mental with your physical game?' ” Hughes said. Entering his 12th season, the defensive lineman has learned to listen to his body. He's all the wiser because of it. Read more
Fromm took on 'closer's mentality': Jake Fromm isn't used to coming off the bench into a football game. Heck, after last season, he was hardly used to playing football against anyone but his Buffalo Bills teammates. Friday night in Detroit, the second-year quarterback got himself into the mentality of a relief pitcher. It took him a bit to get loose, but he closed the game out. Read more
Renovating Highmark Stadium 'isn't realistic,' PSE execs say: In case you missed Tim O'Shei and Jason Wolf's detailed look at what's going wrong at the nearly 50-year-old stadium, check out the tour they were given and the report they obtained that shows why Highmark Stadium may soon be a thing of the past. Read more
Roster projection: After one preseason game, Jay Skurski projected the 53-man roster. Read more
Top 100 begins: Cornerback Tre'Davious White was No. 95 and wide receiver Cole Beasley checked in at No. 96 as the NFL Network began to unveil its annual Top 100 as voted by the players. Read more
How WNYers fared: Here's how some players with ties to Western New York fared in Week 1 of the preseason. Read more
Letters to the editor: The stadium-related letters keep rolling in.
"The taxpayers’ contribution should be their merchandise and ticket purchases. Any more is double dipping by the owners and the NFL." Read more
"I see no reason why working people in one of the officially poorest cities in our nation should subsidize this industrial sport." Read more
Same old Jets? Linebacker C.J. Mosley says you'll pay if you sleep on the defense. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Colleges: Why they stayed: UB football players discuss withdrawing from transfer portal and returning Read more
Transfer portal system provides college athletes with options but no guarantees Read more
How transfer portal has impacted way football coaches build, manage their rosters Read more
Bisons: Bisons finish up series with Red Wings with lopsided win Read more
The Bisons are back: Scenes from the opening week in Sahlen Field Read more
Today in sports history: Aug. 16
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.