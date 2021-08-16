[BN] Blitz: Dion Dawkins 'not close to where he needs to be'

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 16, 2021

Observations: Sean McDermott on Dion Dawkins – 'he's not close to where he needs to be'

There is less than a month between now and the first game of the season, and the Bills' starting left tackle is, according to coach Sean McDermott, "not close to where he needs to be to play and help us."

Dion Dawkins was activated last week off of the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list, and McDermott said he won’t be in his usual spot at left tackle for a while.

“He's got a long road here. He's going to control what he can control, and so are we," McDermott said.

Dawkins, of course, did not play in Buffalo's first preseason game Friday night in Detroit. He has spent his practices working out with trainers on the sideline. He took part in some drills Sunday, although he did not appear to do any full-team, 11-on-11 work.