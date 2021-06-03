[BN] Blitz: Dion Dawkins knows he's yet to hit his ceiling

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins knows he's yet to hit his ceiling

Dion Dawkins has been Mr. Reliable for the Bills, playing in all 64 games during the first four seasons of his NFL career.

He's been more than just reliable in that sense, he's been reliably good, too.

Just don't tell him that.

"I don’t know how to take compliments," Dawkins said Wednesday after the Bills’ practice inside Highmark Stadium.

Dawkins finished 21st in Pro Football Focus’ ranking of offensive tackles in 2020. But the left tackle said he has to be better.

"I’m no Pro Bowler, no All-Pro guy. I’ve got to do way better."