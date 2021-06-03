[BN] Blitz: Dion Dawkins knows he's yet to hit his ceiling

BY JEFF NEIBURG
June 3, 2021
Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins knows he's yet to hit his ceiling
Dion Dawkins has been Mr. Reliable for the Bills, playing in all 64 games during the first four seasons of his NFL career.
He's been more than just reliable in that sense, he's been reliably good, too.
Just don't tell him that.
"I don’t know how to take compliments," Dawkins said Wednesday after the Bills’ practice inside Highmark Stadium.
Dawkins finished 21st in Pro Football Focus’ ranking of offensive tackles in 2020. But the left tackle said he has to be better.
"I’m no Pro Bowler, no All-Pro guy. I’ve got to do way better."
How can he do that? Jay Skurski has more on the guy charged with protecting Josh Allen's blindside for the foreseeable future.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
OTA observations: Quarterback controversy? Not quite, but Mitch Trubisky did throw the ball accurately and seems to be picking up the Bills' offense rather quickly. Nine players were not in attendance. Mark Gaughan has more on those topics and other observations from practice. Read more
Cap space: In case you missed it, star receiver Stefon Diggs restructured his contract, opening salary cap space for the Bills. What will they do with their savings, and how much exactly did they save? Read more
"Race-norming": From the Associated Press: "The NFL on Wednesday pledged to halt the use of 'race-norming' — which assumed Black players started out with lower cognitive function — in the $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims and review past scores for any potential race bias." Read more
In a column, USA Today's Mike Freeman wrote: "Before we address the NFL's pitiful, shameful and inadequate statement saying it is ending race-norming, while failing to do what it should, which is apologize, let's make sure we completely understand how the NFL used race-norming as a weapon." Read more
Dan Marino: "I hope he don't get it." That's what the Hall of Fame quarterback said of Bill Belichick pursuing Don Shula's wins record. Read more
How'd they do it? How did the Super Bowl champion Bucs keep their roster intact? For the Washington Post, John Clayton answers. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Sabres own first overall pick in NHL draft after winning lottery again Read more
Next steps for Jack Eichel, Sabres uncertain with 12-week period of rest complete Read more
Blue Jays: Blue Jays reel in Marlins with late-inning magic at Sahlen Field Read more
Blue Jays tweet thanks to Buffalo fans for opening night support Read more
High schools: Ava Plata delivers in the clutch as Nichols wins MMAA girls lacrosse championship Read more
Nardin soccer star Brigid Molloy excels at High School All-American Game Read more
Lancers take Canisius to third game in Georgetown Cup series Read more
Colleges: Tyler homer in eighth ends NCCC season Read more
Renee Carlineo named to head athletics at Buffalo State Read more
