[BN] Blitz: Dion Dawkins' cornhole tournament benefits families of shooting victims

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 23, 2022

Bills' Dion Dawkins' charity cornhole tournament benefits families of victims from Tops shooting

Sunday was always going to be filled with beanbag tossing, fun and giving back for Dion Dawkins and his Dion’s Dreamers foundation.

Dawkins, the Buffalo Bills offensive lineman, loves playing cornhole, and has done so competitively. But Sunday's outing at The Lodge at Woodlawn Beach State Park took on a new meaning after the mass shooting at Tops Markets on May 14. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund & Buffalo Community Response Fund.

The final amount was still being tallied, but more than $9,000 was raised, and Dawkins wants to keep it going.

“Everybody scatters, and everybody just goes back into their little blankets, like, ‘Oh, we did our justice.’ But it's on organizations like the Bills, organizations like Dion’s Dreamers, and all these little one, two punches to continue to bring light and continue to just pour our energy to that area,” Dawkins said.

Katherine Fitzgerald has more.

Today in sports history: May 23

