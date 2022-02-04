[BN] Blitz: Dion Dawkins caps season of ups and downs with Pro Bowl

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins caps season of ups and downs with first Pro Bowl trip

The up and down season of Dion Dawkins was well documented. The left tackle had a struggle with Covid-19 that resulted in multiple days at the hospital.

But he started the first 13 games of the season and played every meaningful snap in those games. He was slow to start but then got his legs back. Then, he came down with Covid again ahead of the Week 15 game against Carolina.

He returned a week later at New England after not practicing all week, joining the Bills on the field after an injury to guard Ike Boettger. That kicked off some of his best football of the season.

On Sunday, he’ll conclude what was a trying season with his first Pro Bowl appearance.

And he can't wait for another shot against Kansas City.