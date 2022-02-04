[BN] Blitz: Dion Dawkins caps season of ups and downs with Pro Bowl

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 4, 2022
Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins caps season of ups and downs with first Pro Bowl trip
The up and down season of Dion Dawkins was well documented. The left tackle had a struggle with Covid-19 that resulted in multiple days at the hospital.
But he started the first 13 games of the season and played every meaningful snap in those games. He was slow to start but then got his legs back. Then, he came down with Covid again ahead of the Week 15 game against Carolina.
He returned a week later at New England after not practicing all week, joining the Bills on the field after an injury to guard Ike Boettger. That kicked off some of his best football of the season.
On Sunday, he’ll conclude what was a trying season with his first Pro Bowl appearance.
And he can't wait for another shot against Kansas City.
“I can confidently and respectively and humbly say this now, that it's two Goliaths fighting,” Dawkins said of going up against the Chiefs. “It's not a Goliath and a little boy anymore. We have showed what type of unit we are and the world sees it."
Jay Skurski has more on the Bills' franchise left tackle.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Trevon Diggs gets the best of his brother: How different was the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on Thursday? "Stefon Diggs went full Bills Mafia in the second round, which allowed props to be used. He jumped off the roof of a pickup truck and crashed through a folding table that contained his brother’s NFC jersey," Jay Skurski wrote. Meanwhile, Josh Allen is teeing it up at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Read more
OL coach candidates: The Bills have interviewed several candidates to replace Bobby Johnson, including Vikings offensive line coach Phil Rauscher, Jaguars offensive line coach George Warhop and Bills assistant offensive line coach Ryan Wendell. Read more
You still watched: According to CBS, Buffalo was the No. 4 market in the country for the Bengals-Chiefs game, behind only Kansas City, Cincinnati and nearby Dayton. Read more
Goodell pressured by Congress: Former Washington Commanders employees and members of Congress pressured the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday to release a report about the team's history of sexual harassment and its sexist, hostile workplace culture. Read more
NFL says no to Cincy watch party: The NFL won't sign off on a Super Bowl watch party at Paul Brown Stadium. Read more
The QB commitment index: From The Ringer: "Tom Brady has retired, Jimmy Garoppolo is feeling the heat, and Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson could be on the move next. Who is really committed to whom this offseason? And which teams and QBs are single and ready to mingle?" Read more
How likely is Brian Flores' lawsuit to bring about systemic change? Sports Illustrated's resident lawyer, Andrew Brandt, "goes over the history of the Rooney Rule, the sham interview dilemma and more as racial discrimination in coach hiring comes back to the forefront." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Hockey: NHL All-Stars set to put on a big show in Vegas, both inside and outside the arena Read more
Hayley Scamurra's Olympic dream becoming a reality in Beijing Read more
With Sabres heading into break, Krebs and Samuelsson join restocked Amerks Read more
Colleges: Rick Pitino returns to coach in WNY for the first time since 1983 Read more
Erik Brady: Son of former Canisius player finds fun with Washington Generals, despite the losses Read more
Baseball: Bisons get three more home dates as Triple-A season extended to 150 games Read more
High schools: High school notes: Section VI girls hockey tournament semifinals postponed Read more
Today in sports history: Feb. 4
