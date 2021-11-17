[BN] Blitz: Diggs' first turkey giveaway centers on single moms

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Bills WR Stefon Diggs' first turkey giveaway in Buffalo centers on single moms
Stefon Diggs was 14 years old when his father, Aron, passed away of congestive heart failure while waiting for a transplant. He was 39 years old.
Just like that, Diggs was being raised by a single mother.
“I felt like I watched my mom figure it all out, make it happen, become Super Woman – kind of overnight," he said.
In his first Thanksgiving event giving back to the Buffalo community, Diggs targeted women like his mother, Stephanie.
"I understand what it’s like,” Diggs said.
Tuesday night, Diggs hosted his annual turkey giveaway in Buffalo for the first time. With Imagine Staffing, Wegmans and PLB Sports & Entertainment, he is providing turkey vouchers and Wegmans gift cards to 500 families this year.
Twenty-five of those families were invited to the Imagine Staffing headquarters Tuesday. Katherine Fitzgerald has the story.
How play action unleashed the offense: Josh Allen's stat line was pretty strong Sunday. He completed 21 of 28 attempts for 366 yards and had two touchdown passes with one interception. It was his 12th career 300-yard passing game. From Jim Kubiak: "Brian Daboll's strategic use of play-action passes, along with a concerted effort to run the football paid off, both in the public opinion domain and on the field." Here's Kubiak's weekly breakdown of Buffalo's offense, with video.
