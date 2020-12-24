[BN] Blitz: Diggs dreams of playoff atmosphere. Will he get it?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 24, 2020
Stefon Diggs 'can't imagine' what playoff atmosphere at the stadium would be like. Will he witness it?
His teammates tried to warn him on the flight home from Denver, but Stefon Diggs thought maybe they were either joking or being dramatic.
There were going to be fans waiting at the airport, but with the pandemic going on, how many would it be?
"I was like, ‘Man, it’s probably not even that many people. They’re just talking.’ And when I got off the plane, I was like, ‘Goddamn! That’s a lot of people!’ ”
He'd never experienced anything like it, he said, and it left him wondering...
"I can’t imagine what the stadium would be like now, so now I’m about to get greedy and try to have some stadium experience.”
Well, there's some news on that.
Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz was taken by surprise by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's announcement Wednesday that the state is studying a way to allow up to 6,700 fans into next month's home playoff game.
If it's going to happen, plans need to be finalized soon.
Here's the latest on what needs to happen to get at least some Bills fans inside the stadium. Read more
And here's the story on Diggs' reaction to the welcoming party. Read more
