[BN] Blitz: Diggs does a little bit of everything and shares Pro Bowl with brother

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 7, 2022
Bills' Stefon Diggs does a little bit of everything and shares Pro Bowl with brother Trevon
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs seems to enjoy being an older brother to Trevon, 23, the Dallas Cowboys cornerback who grabbed a league-leading 11 interceptions in his second season.
When the brothers were named to the Pro Bowl, Stefon Diggs said he was happier for Trevon than he was for himself.
He probably didn't imagine it back then, but Pro Bowl festivities this weekend featured the Diggs brothers having quite a bit of fun together on the field. They had a little wrestling match during practice Saturday.
Then, during Sunday's Pro Bowl, they got to go at it, even switching positions to see if Trevon could score a touchdown with Stefon covering.
He didn't, but Stefon did score a rushing touchdown with Trevon near him as he crossed the goal line.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
On the road again: The NFL scouting process is almost back to normal after the pandemic upended business as usual when it came to evaluating talent. “I think the biggest difference between this draft cycle and last draft cycle is the access to players," said Terrance Gray, the Buffalo Bills' assistant director of player personnel. Read more
Mailbag: Which of the free agents out there would fit best to back up Josh Allen? Should the NFL wait until the season is over before allowing the job search? If you gave all the players a secret ballot and simply asked each one if they would prefer to play in an open-air stadium or a covered stadium, what do you think the vote would be? Answers to those questions and others are in this week's mailbag. Read more
New Dolphins coach: The Miami Dolphins hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their head coach Sunday. Read more
Polian's book: “Super Bowl Blueprints" is the new book by Hall of Famer Bill Polian and former News football reporter Vic Carucci. It's 370 pages of behind-the-scenes and educational reading that provides insight into how eight franchises built great teams. Read more
Another shot for Von Miller: From ESPN's Jeff Legwold: "Super Bowl LVI represents what Miller has pursued from the moment the confetti stopped falling after Super Bowl 50. The chance to add another peak to his career." Read more
