[BN] Blitz: Diggs does a little bit of everything and shares Pro Bowl with brother

On the road again: The NFL scouting process is almost back to normal after the pandemic upended business as usual when it came to evaluating talent. “I think the biggest difference between this draft cycle and last draft cycle is the access to players," said Terrance Gray, the Buffalo Bills' assistant director of player personnel. Read more

Mailbag: Which of the free agents out there would fit best to back up Josh Allen? Should the NFL wait until the season is over before allowing the job search? If you gave all the players a secret ballot and simply asked each one if they would prefer to play in an open-air stadium or a covered stadium, what do you think the vote would be? Answers to those questions and others are in this week's mailbag. Read more