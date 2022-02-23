[BN] Blitz: Did Devin Singletary do enough to be the No. 1 RB?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Did Devin Singletary do enough to come back as the Buffalo Bills' No. 1 RB?

Finding balance between the passing and rushing attacks has not been an easy task for the Buffalo offense over the last few seasons.

Josh Allen's emergence as an elite passer (and sometimes runner) makes it difficult to take the ball out of his hands. The Buffalo Bills also couldn't rely much on their running backs. Devin Singletary and Zack Moss showed flashes, but neither could find consistency.

That changed toward the end of the 2021-22 season. Singletary had 323 rushing yards on 76 carries in the final four games of the regular season, scoring six total touchdowns in the process. He then scored three times in two postseason games.

“Very inconsistent early, and we struggled to get that going, and … we definitely found a rhythm," Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said of the running game.