[BN] Blitz: Did Bills strike gold in third round with Spencer Brown?

What we learned from the snap counts: Some players who don't normally see a lot of playing time got a lot of snaps. Others who normally see a lot of snaps didn't on Sunday. Jay Skurski has the details on the snap counts, as well as the quote of the game. He also gave out the game ball. Read more

Bills playing D-line in waves like never before: From Mark Gaughan: "So far so good for what is shaping up as what could be the deepest defensive line unit in Buffalo Bills team history. The Bills are playing the defensive line in waves more than at any time in the Sean McDermott era." Read more