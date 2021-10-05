[BN] Blitz: Did Bills strike gold in third round with Spencer Brown?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Oct. 5, 2021
Position grades: Spencer Brown passed first test with ease at tackle for Bills
There were probably a lot of happy humans Sunday afternoon in Lenox, Iowa, population 1,407. That's the small town Spencer Brown hails from, and the place where some fans are likely to be torn this upcoming weekend.
Root for the hometown big man on the Bills' offensive line? Or root for the closest NFL team you normally cheer for, the Kansas City Chiefs?
Brown, the 6-8, 311-pound offensive tackle, was forced into action this weekend to help out a banged-up offensive line. He gave up only one hurry, and though his competition wasn't elite, it was a strong performance from Buffalo's third-round draft pick.
“I thought Spencer had tremendous poise, he always has,” said center Mitch Morse. “I think he rose to the occasion."
The Bills earned straight As on Jay Skurski's postgame report card. And when Mark Gaughan went back and rewatched Bills-Texans, there were a lot of 4.5s or higher (the scale is 0 to 5) given out to position groups, starting with Brown and the offensive line.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Monday observations: We don't yet know whether the Bills will be without three crucial players on defense or not for Sunday night's showdown with the Chiefs. Matt Milano, Jordan Poyer and Taron Johnson are all listed as day to day. Monday's observations story leads with the injury news. Read more
Fans turned away: Of the 14 fans who were refused entry to Highmark Stadium this past Sunday due to their vaccination status, three had to be escorted out by sheriff's deputies, Mark Poloncarz said. Read more
Beasley barks about fans booing: Are fans booing Cole Beasley or are they saying "Bease?" The answer to that question is less important than this one: What did Beasley hope to gain from his latest breaking of his self-imposed Twitter hiatus? Jay Skurski wrote a column shortly after Beasley's tweets saying the last thing the Bills need this pivotal week "is their slot receiver spending his Monday morning openly insulting their fans on social media." Read more
What we learned from the snap counts: Some players who don't normally see a lot of playing time got a lot of snaps. Others who normally see a lot of snaps didn't on Sunday. Jay Skurski has the details on the snap counts, as well as the quote of the game. He also gave out the game ball. Read more
Bills playing D-line in waves like never before: From Mark Gaughan: "So far so good for what is shaping up as what could be the deepest defensive line unit in Buffalo Bills team history. The Bills are playing the defensive line in waves more than at any time in the Sean McDermott era." Read more
Secondary didn't miss a beat: This comes with the obvious caveat that Houston's starting quarterback was Davis Mills and their roster is that of a team that has no playoff aspirations ... But the banged-up Bills secondary gave opportunities to Jaquon Johnson and Cam Lewis. They didn't miss a beat. "This is life in the NFL," Sean McDermott said. "It ebbs and flows.” Read more
Broadcast breakdown: The Bills received double coverage from CBS Sunday, Alan Pergament wrote. A power failure led to CBS studio host James Brown and analysts Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms, Nate Burleson and Bill Cowher being called on late in the third quarter and into the fourth quarter for commentary. Here's Pergament's weekly breakdown of how the game looked and sounded on television. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: German winger J-J Peterka showing Sabres he's 'something special' Read more
Observations: Not much help for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen as Sabres fall to Blue Jackets Read more
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Sabres/Eichel dispute: 'It's a terrible situation' Read more
High schools: Hamburg beats Williamsville North in boys soccer, takes over first place Read more
Lew-Port's Sophie Auer eclipses 100-points mark, looks for more Read more
Canisius moves to No. 1 in News large schools football poll; Iroquois stays on top among smalls Read more
Trench Trophy, Connolly Cup, Character award honorees for Week 5 in high school football Read more
Today in sports history: Oct. 5
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.