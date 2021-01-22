[BN] Blitz: Did 2017 win in KC change direction of Bills' franchise?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 22, 2021
Inside the Bills: How 2017 win in Kansas City set the franchise on the right path
The "what if" game can be fun. It can also be excruciating.
So, let's try this: What if the Bills lost during their 2017 trip to Arrowhead Stadium?
It's an interesting path to go down, considering what the win meant and where the Bills are now.
If every other result from the 2017 season stayed the same, the Bills would not have made the playoffs. In that alternate universe, first-year coach Sean McDermott's messaging gets lost in translation.
“I was just thinking about that the other day – about that game in ’17 – losing three games in a row and it seemed like it was 60-0 in each of those games,” recalled safety Micah Hyde.
Hyde is one of just eight players remaining from that team. A lot has a changed since then, and the ones still here understand how critical that Week 12 game was.
“It goes back to what we've been building here from the jump,” Tre'Davious White said. “Going through the growing pains of that pretty much molded us into where we are now."
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Tyrann Mathieu will be the X factor: The Chiefs’ 28-year-old safety has 10 interceptions and 21 passes defended over the past two seasons. Only Denver's Justin Simmons has gotten his hands on more balls from the safety position over that time. Mathieu's wide range of skills makes him the obvious X-factor for a Chiefs defense that will be trying to slow down Josh Allen and the offense. Mark Gaughan's X's and O's story this week shows us how he may do that. Read more
How the Bills are preparing for KC run game: The last time these two met, Kansas City ran all over the field, amassing 245 yards in a 26-17 win. “We learned a lot from that ballgame, hopefully some lessons that will help us going forward, but that was the strategy going into the game," defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. "We'll have to find a balance, do a better job against the run than we did in that first encounter.” Read more
Kansas City here they come: The Chiefs are allowing twice as many fans inside Arrowhead Stadium than are allowed in Bills Stadium. There will also be tailgating. You better believe a strong contingency of Bills Mafia will be in attendance. Some paid a lot of money for their tickets, too. Read more
Our predictions: The Bills have been dominant enough that our weekly predictions are normally pretty unanimous. This time, there's some division. Our staff thinks it's going to be close, and some of them think the Bills will advance. Here's how we see it playing out. Read more
Taron Johnson, meet Jason Pominville: From Mike Harrington: "Make a huge play in a big spot under the bright glare of the postseason and you're forever a hero in Buffalo." Harrington spoke to Pominville about his surprising and iconic shorthanded overtime goal sent the Sabres to a conference final in 2006, and how the former Sabres winger wishes there were more Buffalo fans in the stands watching Taron Johnson's interception return. Read more
Nantz gushes over Bills : Jim Nantz expects to be calling a lot more Buffalo games in the future “I’m in awe of them,” Nantz said of Bills fans. “I'm disappointed … that we didn't have a game there this year. I'm sure that we will more than make up for it in the years ahead, because Buffalo is going to be a powerhouse with number 17 (quarterback Josh Allen) and Sean (coach McDermott) on the sideline. ... This team is going to be a part of the story at the upper echelons of the AFC for a long time.” Read more
Dorsey on the move?: Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey is among three known candidates to be the next offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. Read more
Executive of the year: Bills General Manager Brandon Beane was named NFL Executive of the Year by the Sporting News and the Pro Football Writers Association. Read more
Milt's memories: Milt Northrop has seen a lot in his 52-year career at The Buffalo News, and even before that. Occasionally he will recount some of the events that have left a lasting impression on him. Here, he shares his memories of the AFC championship game in the 1991 NFL playoffs. Read more
Brandon's back: Former Buffalo Bills and Sabres President Russ Brandon is serving as an adviser to one of the new owners of the XFL, Sports Business Journal reported Thursday. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Mike Harrington: As Linus Ullmark mourns, Jack Eichel's small gesture feels big. Read more
Sabres' Linus Ullmark opens up about mourning his father's death. Read more
Alex Ovechkin among four Caps in quarantine who will miss games vs. Sabres. Read more
College hoops: UB 92, Eastern Michigan 77. View photos
In a season that’s slipping away, Coach K struggles to find a fix for Duke’s woes. Read more
