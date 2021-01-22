[BN] Blitz: Did 2017 win in KC change direction of Bills' franchise?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 22, 2021

Inside the Bills: How 2017 win in Kansas City set the franchise on the right path

The "what if" game can be fun. It can also be excruciating.

So, let's try this: What if the Bills lost during their 2017 trip to Arrowhead Stadium?

It's an interesting path to go down, considering what the win meant and where the Bills are now.

If every other result from the 2017 season stayed the same, the Bills would not have made the playoffs. In that alternate universe, first-year coach Sean McDermott's messaging gets lost in translation.

“I was just thinking about that the other day – about that game in ’17 – losing three games in a row and it seemed like it was 60-0 in each of those games,” recalled safety Micah Hyde.

Hyde is one of just eight players remaining from that team. A lot has a changed since then, and the ones still here understand how critical that Week 12 game was.