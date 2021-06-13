[BN] Blitz: Devin Singletary is blocking out the 'noise'

BY JEFF NEIBURG
June 13, 2021
Bills' Devin Singletary blocks out the 'noise' while putting in the work to improve
Devin Singletary's average yards per carry dropped from 5.1 to 4.4 from his rookie season in 2019 to 2020.
He had the same amount of touchdowns despite playing in more games, although the Bills gave him less carries per game than they did in his rookie season.
There's no doubt Singletary, 23, was less effective in Year 2. And fresh off of that disappointing season, the 2019 third-round pick showed up to his first training session in January out of shape.
"He was a little heavy," said Nick Hicks, co-owner and director of performance at PER4ORM Sports and Fitness Training in Davie, Fla.
But by the time Singletary arrived at One Bills Drive in Orchard Park for team activities in May, the few months of hard work he put in to transform his body was evident to the eye.
Meanwhile, the running back says he's not paying attention to the fan and media criticisms of him.
"Noise is noise," Singletary said. "I don't pay attention to it. There's always going to be noise if you do good, if you do bad. That's just what it is."
Vic Carucci's latest takes us inside Singletary's offseason.
