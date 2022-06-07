[BN] Blitz: Devin Singletary eager to take James Cook under his wing

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Devin Singletary eager to take James Cook under his wing with Bills

For the second time since the Bills selected Devin Singletary in 2019, the Bills used one of their first two draft picks on a running back.

In 2020, Buffalo selected Zack Moss as a third-round pick. This year, Georgia running back James Cook was taken 63rd overall.

Until the second half of last season, it wasn't exactly clear Singletary had a hold on a feature role in Buffalo's backfield for the future. The long-term future may still be up in the air, the nature of the position being what it is.

But Singletary, who will be 25 when the season starts, is atop the depth chart and is now the "veteran" in the room. So, be a veteran he will. When he joined the Bills in 2019, Buffalo was home to LeSean McCoy and Frank Gore.

They took him under their wing, and now Singletary says he wants to do the same for James Cook. The two have a prior relationship, Jay Skurski writes.

