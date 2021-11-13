[BN] Blitz: Devin Singletary, Bills running backs look to reset

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Nov. 13, 2021
'Getting back to us': Devin Singletary, Bills running backs look to reset
With opponents daring the Bills to run by using four-man fronts, Buffalo's stable of ball carriers knows improvement is a must, especially after the dismal 9-6 loss to Jacksonville last Sunday.
"I can tell you they’ve looked me or their coach right in the eye, just to give you the picture of their attention and the way they’ve listened,” Bills' coach Sean McDermott said regarding his running backs on Friday. “So they’re all business, and I know they’re intent on improving their part of it, their 1/11th.”
Running back Devin Singletary said he welcomed the conversations.
“You gotta have those,” Singletary said. “Just like in life, bad things are going to happen. Adversity is going to hit, and it's all about how you handle it and how you respond. So, I felt like we needed that, and now it's time to move forward.”
The News' Katherine Fitzgerald elaborates on how Singletary has struggled since a bright start to the season, and how the changes this week did not represent an overhaul of the running game.
Scouting report: Advanced stats show just how much Bills running backs are struggling: In Jay Skurski's scouting report, the Bills have the edge over the Jets in five of six categories. But when Buffalo runs the ball, advanced metrics show that ball carriers' yards before contact rank among the league's worst. Read more
Bills Mailbag: What has caused the offensive line's regression?: It's not just one factor, writes Skurski, who mentions Covid-19's impact on Dion Dawkins, Daryl Williams' regression and a "whiff" on Cody Ford. Other mailbag topics include the officiating in Bills vs. Jaguars, a vanishing Gabriel Davis and digging into what "we weren't ready to play" means. Read more
Q&A: Bills cornerback Levi Wallace talks 'Dune,' takeaways and his 'intense' film study: Buffalo's starting cornerback reacts to his first NFL fumble recovery, his preference for interceptions, his bite-sized approach to reading and why he's a fan of "Twilight" over "Harry Potter." Read more
Jason Wolf: How my love for Josh's Jaqs led to a Flutie Flakes revelation: The News' sports enterprise reporter loves sugary cereals, and his day job is covering football. When those two aligned this week, Wolf talked to both Josh Allen and Doug Flutie about their respective cereals, then hit the Cereal Spot on Hertel Avenue to sample even more. Read more
Edmunds out vs. Jets, Zack Moss questionable: The Bills' middle linebacker will miss his first game of the year, Sean McDermott confirmed, while Moss has yet to clear concussion protocol. Nickelback Taron Johnson has cleared concussion protocol and should play against the Jets. Read more
Former Raiders coach sues the NFL, commissioner: Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned last month after his racist, misogynist and homophobic statements in emails came to light. NFL.com reports that Gruden has sued both the league and Roger Goodell for "selectively leaking [his] correspondence" to national media outlets to harm the coach's career. Read more
