[BN] Blitz: Devin Singletary, Bills running backs look to reset

With opponents daring the Bills to run by using four-man fronts, Buffalo's stable of ball carriers knows improvement is a must, especially after the dismal 9-6 loss to Jacksonville last Sunday.

"I can tell you they’ve looked me or their coach right in the eye, just to give you the picture of their attention and the way they’ve listened,” Bills' coach Sean McDermott said regarding his running backs on Friday. “So they’re all business, and I know they’re intent on improving their part of it, their 1/11th.”