[BN] Blitz: Despite limited snap count, Von Miller was very productive

Sept. 13, 2022

Bills got big production from Von Miller in season opener despite limited snap count

He only needed 35 snaps to have a big impact on his first game with his new team.

The Bills can't expect Von Miller to be that efficient – two sacks and three tackles for loss – every week, but his addition to a pass rush that needed some help looks like it's going to work out just fine.

“Fortunate for us, it worked out just like we drew it up,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “We got him the number of reps that we needed without overextending him, but also getting him production at the same time."

Miller set the tone for the Bills Thursday night against his old team.

“You hope that he's going to go out and have the impact that he had, you don't know until you actually get out there and do it,” Frazier said.

Monday marked the start of a new week in Orchard Park. And Monday’s news conferences were with Frazier and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

