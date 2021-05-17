[BN] Blitz: Despite late selection, Rachad Wildgoose has high expectations

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 17, 2021

Vic Carucci: Low-round draft status doesn't temper Rachad Wildgoose's high expectations with Bills

It's probably better to be confident when you're a professional football player rather than being insecure – even when that confidence might be a little irrational.

After all, how can you possibly make it to the NFL Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, if you don't expect to get there?

Rachad Wildgoose was selected by the Bills in the sixth round, 213th overall. Making a team's roster from that draft position is hard enough, making the Hall of Fame is probably far-fetched.

But Wildgoose comes from a high school in Miami – Northwestern High School – known for producing NFL athletes. He won a state title there before playing in the Big Ten at Wisconsin. As Vic Carucci wrote, Wildgoose's defensive coordinator there, former NFL safety Jim Leonhard, who played briefly for the Bills, gave Wildgoose plenty of encouragement that he had the goods to make it in the NFL.