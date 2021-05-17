[BN] Blitz: Despite late selection, Rachad Wildgoose has high expectations

BY JEFF NEIBURG
May 17, 2021
Vic Carucci: Low-round draft status doesn't temper Rachad Wildgoose's high expectations with Bills
It's probably better to be confident when you're a professional football player rather than being insecure – even when that confidence might be a little irrational.
After all, how can you possibly make it to the NFL Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, if you don't expect to get there?
Rachad Wildgoose was selected by the Bills in the sixth round, 213th overall. Making a team's roster from that draft position is hard enough, making the Hall of Fame is probably far-fetched.
But Wildgoose comes from a high school in Miami – Northwestern High School – known for producing NFL athletes. He won a state title there before playing in the Big Ten at Wisconsin. As Vic Carucci wrote, Wildgoose's defensive coordinator there, former NFL safety Jim Leonhard, who played briefly for the Bills, gave Wildgoose plenty of encouragement that he had the goods to make it in the NFL.
That's where all that confidence comes from.
Learn more about Wildgoose in Carucci's latest story.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Bills bring in a linebacker: The Bills signed linebacker Joe Giles-Harris to a one-year contract, the team announced Sunday.
Mailbag: Which defensive linemen will make the team? Is Harrison Phillips a dark-horse candidate to have a breakthrough year? When is the last time the Bills roster has been this deep and talented? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag, which contains a little "how the sausage is made" about how our staff covered draft night.
Living an NFL dream: "It's really like a situation I couldn't even imagine in my wildest dreams," Damar Hamlin said of playing on the same team with his childhood friend from western Pennsylvania. In case you missed it, Vic Carucci has the story on how the football careers of Hamlin and Dane Jackson are intertwined.
Stevenson is banking on his speed: You don't get the nickname "Speedy" by being slow, Jay Skurski wrote. Marquez Stevenson is plenty fast. His speed on film seems to rival, or even surpass, his timed speed. It's his ticket to make the Bills' roster if he has any shot.
Kelvin Benjamin ... tight end? The former Bills receiver signed with the Giants, who might be playing him at tight end.
Austin Peay DB subject of hoax: Ex-Austin Peay defensive back Juantarius Bryant showed up at the Falcons' team facility to check in for minicamp. That's when he learned his invite to camp was a hoax.
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Assessing possible candidates to coach the Sabres in 2021-22
Inside the NHL: Ex-Sabres factor is high as the playoffs begin
Colleges: NCCC outlasts Herkimer for NJCAA baseball regional title
Report: UB football continues hiring assistants
Baseball: Flynn, Better Business Bureau issue warning about Blue Jays ticket scams
High schools: City Honors, Depew capture Class B championships in volleyball
Maritime/Health Sciences works double overtime to secure Class B football championship repeat
