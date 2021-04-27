[BN] Blitz: Despite challenges, Brandon Beane calls Day 2 'very fun draft day'

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 27, 2021
Despite challenges, Bills GM Brandon Beane calls Day 2 'very fun draft day'
The selection of Josh Allen in 2018 will help Brandon Beane's reputation as a drafter and talent evaluator for years to come. Many thought it was a bad pick, but Allen has morphed into one of the league's best quarterbacks, and now the general manager that selected him is going to see him through to his big payday.
That success, however, distracts from this truth: Beane's Day 2 picks over the last three years have not been slam dunks.
Cody Ford is still fighting for a starting spot heading into his third season. Devin Singletary and Zack Moss have been just OK enough that the Bills still might take a running back with their top pick this year. Dawson Knox hasn't yet found his footing.
What levels the playing field is that Beane isn't alone in struggling to find success beyond the first round.
For the Bills, it's a trend that needs to change.
"It's very important for us to hit on those," Beane said. "We try not to take crazy risks in those rounds."
