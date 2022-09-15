[BN] Blitz: Derrick Henry is worth price of admission; Bills owe him some payback

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 15, 2022

Derrick Henry is worth price of admission; Bills owe him some payback

Bills tickets are expensive these days, and if you're thinking about paying more than face value to see the Bills play in the home opener of a season with these kinds of expectations, and you're looking for a little extra push ... look no further than Derrick Henry.

He's worth the price of admission all on his own.

“He’s like our modern-day Jim Brown,” Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said last week. “He’s just that much different when he has the ball. He’s a challenge every time he touches it.”

The Bills are well versed in those facts.

Henry scored twice during a Bills loss in Nashville two years ago. He rushed 20 times for 143 yards and three TDs, including a 76-yard touchdown run, last year in Tennessee.

The Titans are going to give Henry the ball, early and often. He's bound to break one eventually.

Mark Gaughan has more on Henry and how the Bills plan to try to stop him.

PlayAction podcast: Is there room for growth for this Buffalo Bills offense that is already operating in midseason form? Why the quietest member of the Bills' defensive line, DaQuan Jones, is vastly underrated. Plus, Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan explain why Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is so successful throwing in-breaking routes to his wide receivers. All this in 12 minutes on this week's PlayAction podcast. Listen here

'Showtime' comes to Buffalo, and Bills are ready to face Titans: It's the fifth straight year the Bills and Titans meet, and third straight prime-time meeting for the two teams. There's something there as far as familiarity goes, but Josh Allen said he doesn't want to overplay it. Katherine Fitzgerald has the story on the Bills' preparation for the Titans, plus an update on Ed Oliver. Read more

Bills concessions vendor trying to stay current at old stadium: “We’re always trying to tinker with things the best we can with the footprint we’re stuck with, and there are some challenges with that. We still have a few more seasons to play here and a lot of fans to serve.” Highmark Stadium may be coming to its end, but Delaware North is still investing in it, according to the company’s general manager. Mike Petro has the story. Read more

Rex Ryan partners with Dr. Scholl's: According to the press release, Ryan will "mentor the University of North Carolina football team regarding foot care tips." Yes, the jokes write themselves. Read more

ESPN in Orchard Park Monday: ESPN’s “NFL Live” crew is coming to Western New York for its 4 p.m. show Monday to set the stage for the Monday Night Football game, Alan Pergament wrote in his latest column, which has Ryan Fitzpatrick addressing how he'll be able to criticize ex-teammates in his new analyst role. Read more

Age is just a number: In case you missed it yesterday, Mark Gaughan has an analysis of NFL rosters by age. The Bills had the fifth-oldest opening day roster, but that's a little misleading. Read more

Today in sports history: Sept. 15

