[BN] Blitz: Defensive line could get an extreme makeover

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 11, 2022
Bills free agents: Defensive line has the potential for an extreme makeover
The Bills have heavily invested in the defensive line, both in terms of draft assets and salary cap allocations.
They worked hard last offseason to try and make improvements. They used their first two picks on defensive ends. But a year later, they find themselves in a similar position: not generating enough pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
This year's makeover has the potential to be much more extreme.
The Bills have nearly as many free agent defensive linemen – seven – as they do under contract (eight).
“It’s a position every year, whether it’s free agency, the draft, trades, I think you’ve got to look and be as strong as you can," Brandon Beane said.
Where can the Bills look to get stronger up front?
Jay Skurski took a look at the possibilities.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Bills re-sign Kumerow: The Bills are re-signing wide receiver Jake Kumerow to a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday. Read more
Bills sign architectural firm: In a sign the Bills are closing in on a stadium deal, the team hired Populous architectural firm to draw up designs for its proposed new facility, a person familiar with discussions confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday. Read more
Sizing up the cornerback market: General Manager Brandon Beane said the Bills will look in both free agency and the draft, though if Levi Wallace were to depart, that would add emphasis to the free agency. What does the market look like? Katherine Fitzgerald took a look at the options at CB. Read more
Chargers add Mack: The Chargers agreed to acquire defensive end Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears in exchange for two draft picks, two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday. Read more
What they're saying: Here's what some football analysts are saying about how the Bills need to approach free agency. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Mike Harrington: Jack Eichel is glad it's over after tough night on the ice, in the stands Read more
Observations: New faces of the Sabres spoil Jack Eichel's return to Buffalo Read more
Sabres' Craig Anderson becomes sixth U.S.-born goalie to 300 wins Read more
Photos: Jack Eichel returns to Buffalo with the Vegas Golden Knights photos View photos
Colleges: Senior-laden St. Bonaventure looks to defend Atlantic 10 title, return to NCAA Tournament Read more
UB women's basketball keeps eye on NCAA Tournament berth as it prepares for Akron Read more
Erik Brady: Before 'Showtime,' Lakers' Nixon had no time against Canisius, thanks to Walton Read more
UB men's basketball stay in MAC Tournament ends with 70-68 loss to Akron Read more
Niagara men's basketball season ends in MAAC Tournament quarterfinals Read more
Today in sports history: March 11
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.