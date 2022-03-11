[BN] Blitz: Defensive line could get an extreme makeover

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 11, 2022

Bills free agents: Defensive line has the potential for an extreme makeover

The Bills have heavily invested in the defensive line, both in terms of draft assets and salary cap allocations.

They worked hard last offseason to try and make improvements. They used their first two picks on defensive ends. But a year later, they find themselves in a similar position: not generating enough pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

This year's makeover has the potential to be much more extreme.

The Bills have nearly as many free agent defensive linemen – seven – as they do under contract (eight).

“It’s a position every year, whether it’s free agency, the draft, trades, I think you’ve got to look and be as strong as you can," Brandon Beane said.

Where can the Bills look to get stronger up front?