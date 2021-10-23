[BN] Blitz: Defenses showing Josh Allen & Co. more respect than ever

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Defenses showing Josh Allen & Co. more respect than ever
Perhaps opposing defensive coordinators saw the stats and watched the film. Last year, defenses blitzed Josh Allen on 32.7% of his dropbacks. In 2019, he also was blitzed at a 31% rate, according to News charting.
This year, through six games, opponents have sent five or more pass rushers at him on just 12.9% of his dropbacks.
Allen dropped back 57 times Monday night in Nashville. The Titans sent a blitz on just one play.
While teams have seemingly changed their philosophy, other than Week 1 vs. Pittsburgh it's not really working.
As Mark Gaughan wrote, "So far, Allen is getting 'the Mahomes treatment.'"
Here's Gaughan's latest, a look at the way teams are defending the Bills.
