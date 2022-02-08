[BN] Blitz: Defense review: Superlatives went up in smoke in KC

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 8, 2022
Defense review: Long list of Bills superlatives went up in smoke in final minutes in KC
The Buffalo Bills defense had a lot going for it this season entering the divisional round showdown in Kansas City.
The Bills hadn’t allowed a single touchdown or field goal in the last two minutes of regulation in any game. They weren't giving up many big plays. They were keeping tight ends tightly covered.
They were, of course, the No. 1 ranked defense in the NFL.
As you're well aware, it all came tumbling down. The letdown at the end of the game brought to the surface what many people realized: The ranking needed some context applied to it. Most notably, Buffalo's strength of schedule and the opposing quarterbacks the Bills faced made defending a bit easier.
Still, there were reasons to be excited about what happened on defense.
Mark Gaughan has an analytics-based review of some key trends for the Bills’ defense in 2021.
