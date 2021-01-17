[BN] Blitz: Defense picked a perfect time to dominate

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 17, 2021
Bills' defense picks perfect time for best performance in many years
The Bills entered the 2020-21 NFL season thinking they were going to have a dominant defense like they did in 2019. The addition of Stefon Diggs would allow the offense to open up a bit, but the Bills were a team based on the foundation of defense.
For the first half of the season, that was far from the truth. Josh Allen and the offense exploded, but the Bills' defense was susceptible to good rushing attacks and at times was pretty easy to score on.
Things seemed to change in late November and into December. It all clicked. And the defense's turnaround culminated Saturday night in a performance for the ages that helped lift the Bills into the AFC Championship, 17-3, for the first time since 1994.
The Ravens, who had averaged 191.9 rushing yards per game, finished the night with 150 yards on the ground. The Ravens didn't reach double digits in points for the first time since Week 5 of 2018 and the lowest point output for Baltimore since a 2010 playoff game.
Here's Vic Carucci's story on the defense's big night. Read more
The Bills entered Saturday feeling pretty confident about their ability to contain Lamar Jackson and, in turn, keep the Ravens' potent rushing attack from breaking out.
Mark Gaughan wrote about how the Bills took away the explosive running plays and went inside some of the key plays for the defense. Read more
"Right at home" Stadium Edition Front-Page Poster now available in The Buffalo News Store! Shop Now >>
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Magical ride continues: "One game," Vic Carucci wrote. "That's all that separates the Bills from a fifth trip to the Super Bowl ... That's all that separates the Bills from a chance to finally hoist the Lombardi Trophy and put to rest 30 years of lamenting what might have been." The magical ride the Bills started in the fall will continue. "These are special moments," Dion Dawkins said. "It’s a great time to be a Buffalo Bill.” Read more
Who needs a running game?: Ask us again next week, when, no matter what happens in today's other divisional game, the Bills will play in the AFC Championship in an outdoor venue in January in a city that has a real winter. The Bills' pass-first offense that scored a record 501 points this season isn't built to ground and pound its way forward. They showed the world as much Saturday night. “It’s going to take everybody moving forward,” Josh Allen said. “We understand that." Read more
Observations: It wasn't major Bills news, but Taron Johnson lost his job this season, benched in Week 6 vs. Kansas City in favor of Cam Lewis, who later was injured. That forced Johnson back onto the field, and he responded with a momentum-changing pick-six vs. Pittsburgh in a Week 14 win. At the time, it had Play of the Year potential for the Bills. Throw that one out. We've got ourselves a winner. Johnson's 101-yard interception return sealed the deal for the Bills Saturday night. Jay Skurski's 10 observations leads with more on the big play and has plenty of other news and notes from the game. Read more
Report card: You can probably guess how this looks. The passing game was solid. The running game stunk. The defense was awesome. Here is Jay Skurski's report card from Saturday night. Read more
Quarter by quarter: Buffalo and Baltimore were among the best in the league in first-quarter scoring. But they also were pretty good at first quarter defense. The latter won out Saturday night. Mark Gaughan's quarter by quarter analysis has plenty of fun stats and analysis from the game. Read more
Business owners feel the loss: Normally, Danny's South in Orchard Park would have had a busy Saturday for a playoff Bills game. "It would be crazy," owner Rich Ebeling said, adding, "I'm looking at it as something, but I'm not happy with just something. 'Something' doesn't pay the bills." Between curfews and capacity restrictions, restaurant owners who rely on Bills traffic are struggling. Read more
'It's a party in here': There may have only been 6,700 fans inside Bills Stadium, but ask Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' offense how loud it was at times. "Kinda crazy," NBC's Al Michaels said as the cameras panned fans with signs. "We're here, and I gotta tell you something, it does almost sounds like 67,000." Read more
Twitter reacts: "Taron Johnson will never pay for wings in Buffalo again ... Amazing win. Been waiting a long time for days like this. And the American people deserve Browns at Bills in a snowstorm. Let’s go Buffalo!" Here was some of the reaction on Twitter after the win. Read more
How it looked: Our photojournalists were inside the stadium and out, documenting a historic day in Western New York. Here are their photos...
From pregame, fans arrived at the stadium and the Bills warmed up. View photos
At a drive-in theater and inside restaurants, here's how some fans watched. View photos
And on the field, the Bills advanced to the AFC championship with a 17-3 win. View photos
Sunday games: Milt Northrop dives into the Sunday games with everything you need to know about Saints vs. Bucs and Chiefs vs. Browns. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Tobias Rieder 'can fly,' provide spark for Sabres all over the ice. Read more
Sabres goalie prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen reporting to Rochester. Read more
High schools: Canisius High grad and Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil declares for NFL draft. Read more
Former Orchard Park football standout Jack Sharp heading to Iowa. Read more
College hoops: Last 3-point try fails, Niagara University falls at Manhattan. Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.