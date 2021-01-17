[BN] Blitz: Defense more than does its job in Bills' win over Ravens

Bills-Ravens Report Card: Defense more than does its job in Bills' win over Ravens

Here’s a good example of how far Josh Allen has come. The Bills’ quarterback finished 23 of 37 for 206 yards and one touchdown, and that’s probably his floor. Not so long ago, that would have been a decent game for him. Allen missed some throws that he needs to make, but once again, he didn’t turn the ball over (he can thank left tackle Dion Dawkins for jumping on a fumble near midfield). The offensive line held up well. Allen was sacked twice, but several times he had more than enough time to throw. Rookie receiver Gabriel Davis let a touchdown go through his hands in the first half. That’s a play he has to make. Davis and Cole Beasley finished without a catch on six targets. The Bills’ depth at receiver, though, was enough to overcome that as Stefon Diggs again topped 100 yards and a week after being shut out, John Brown was clutch with eight catches for 62 yards. That just goes to show that you can take away one of Allen’s top options (Beasley), but it’s incredibly difficult for any defense to do that to three players.