[BN] Blitz: Day 3 preview: A look at some late-round prospects for Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 30, 2022

Day 3 preview: A look at some prospects for Bills in late rounds

Two days down, one more to go.

The Bills, so far, have filled a few needs with their first three selections at this weekend's NFL draft.

Three down, six to go.

The Bills have six picks on the third day of the NFL draft. But fans will have to wait a little longer. The Bills have no picks in the fourth round, one in the fifth, four in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Brandon Beane doesn't think it's likely the Bills end up hanging on to all four sixth rounders. After all, there aren't that many roster spots open.

With that in mind, who are some players to watch today when it comes to the Bills? Mark Gaughan has you covered in our Day 3 preview.

Bills grab Georgia RB James Cook: The Bills made everyone wait Friday night, moving back twice and accumulating some late-round picks on the way to drafting Cook 63rd overall. Cook, the younger brother of Minnesota's Dalvin Cook, is a versatile back with a lot of speed. Read more

Here are five things to know about Cook. Read more

Bills pick LB Terrel Bernard in round 3: Bernard was a three-year starter and a senior captain at Baylor. He was awarded Sugar Bowl MVP honors with 20 tackles, including two sacks, and a pass defensed. Like Cook, Beane praised Bernard's versatility. Read more

Here are five things to know about Bernard, an eight-time recipient of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll. Read more

First-round pick Kaiir Elam introduced: From Mark Gaughan: "Elam struck just the right balance between the kind of bulletproof confidence an NFL cornerback needs and the humility an NFL rookie must understand in making his way in the pro game." Read more

Elam got his first ovation from Buffalo sports fans at the Sabres game ... with the help of Josh Allen. Read more

Why was Hall a popular Bills mock pick? Iowa State running back Breece Hall became a one of the players most frequently connected to the Bills ahead of the draft. Brandon Beane said he wasn't sure why. "We don't put out smoke screens," he said. Read more

Bills never called Giants about potential trade up: Giants GM Joe Schoen told reporters that he had the parameters of a trade down worked out with two separate teams for the No. 7 overall pick. The Bills weren't one of those teams. Read more

Today in sports history: April 30

