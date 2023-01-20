[BN] Blitz: Dawson Knox's current touchdown streak puts him in elite company

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 20, 2023

Inside the Bills: Dawson Knox's current touchdown streak puts him in elite company

Mark it down as one of the biggest developments for the Bills in 2022-23: the development of Dawson Knox.

The Bills, who have relied heavily on Stefon Diggs in the passing game over the last few seasons, needed another offensive weapon to emerge, and Knox has been that, especially in the red zone.

Catching touchdowns has almost become automatic for Knox, who enters Sunday's game on a five-game touchdown catching streak.

That puts Knox in elite company: Only Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and Amherst native Rob Gronkowski have longer streaks, each having done so in six straight games.

"When we’re spreading it around and getting everybody involved, I think we become very balanced, and I think that's a sign of a good team," Josh Allen said.

Knox played 76% of Bills snaps this season, and said his willingness to do whatever is asked of him has allowed him to flourish.

Jay Skurski has much more on the emergence of the Bills' tight end at a critical time.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

How the Bills plan to slow Chase down: The Bills will need to rally to the ball to try to slow down Ja'Marr Chase once he catches it. “He’s elite,” Bills safety Dean Marlowe said. “He’s basically a running back when he gets the ball." Mark Gaughan's PlayAction column leads with Chase and contains some other interesting numbers to pay attention to. Read more

How we see it: Will the season continue? Or will the Bengals roll on to the AFC championship? Our staff is split on how Sunday's game plays out. Read more

Final deal nears for new stadium: From Sandra Tan: "The Bills stadium deal is marching toward conclusion as the Erie County Legislature on Thursday approved an environmental impact study that encompassed thousands of pages of numerous reports." Read more

Want to go to the game? Be prepared to pay: The Bills-Bengals game is the top-selling of the two upcoming AFC divisional round games, according to secondary market ticket seller StubHub. As of Thursday, tickets start at around $180 each, including fees. Mike Petro has more. Read more

Logan 'The Governor' Wilson: In his phone contacts, Josh Allen said he has Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson in as: “LJ Wilson The Governor.” ... “He’s going to run for office there one day, and he’s going to win it,” Allen said. In Cincinnati, Ryan O'Halloran wrote about Allen's former college teammate. Read more

Injury report: Jordan Poyer did not practice Thursday, but all other Bills participated in some capacity. Katherine Fitzgerald has the latest. Read more

Bills to play in London next season: The NFL announced Thursday the five teams that will play internationally next season, and the Bills are one of them. Buffalo is heading to London. The opponents and dates of those games will be announced at a later date. Read more

The Evolution of Patrick Mahomes: From The Ringer: "On the verge of his second NFL MVP award and a win away from his fifth straight AFC championship game, the Chiefs quarterback answered every possible question in 2022 and became a better version of himself." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Dylan Cozens' overtime goal sends Sabres to win on Ryan Miller's 'special night' Read more

Mike Harrington: A night to renew 'Miller Time' was a celebration of the icon from a wonderful era of Sabres history Read more

Gary Bettman says NHL 'more than happy' to bring Winter Classic back to Buffalo Read more

High schools: Jan. 28 girls basketball matchup between Lancaster, O'Hara canceled Read more

Today in sports history: Jan. 20

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.