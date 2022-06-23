[BN] Blitz: Dawson Knox ready for Tight End University after winning charity competition

BY MADISON HRICIK

June 23, 2022

Dawson Knox ready for Tight End University after winning charity competition

Dawson Knox of the Bills put up some impressive numbers this month when he went head-to-head with other tight ends.

Knox is once again at Tight End University this week. Tight ends from around the NFL descended upon Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday for a chance to hone their craft in the three-day event.

The now-annual summit also has a charity component, in which fans can donate on behalf of their favorite tight ends in support of Boys & Girls Clubs across the country. The winner earns an extra $50,000 for his local chapter.

– Katherine Fitzgerald

