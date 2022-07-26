[BN] Blitz: Dawson Knox makes it clear: He wants to be in Buffalo long term

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 26, 2022

Dawson Knox makes it clear entering his contract year: He's hoping to stay with Bills long term

Dawson Knox purchased a home in Orchard Park earlier this year.

"... not because I want to be gone in a year," he said. "So I want to be here as long as I can, but I know a lot of that stuff is out of my hands with salary cap."

Knox, a third-round pick in 2019, is coming off a breakout season and is entering a contract year. He made it clear Monday that he wants to be in Buffalo beyond this season.

But, as Jay Skurski asked: Is Knox an integral part of the offense, or is he a beneficiary of playing with quarterback Josh Allen and star receiver Stefon Diggs?

Speaking of Diggs ... entering year three with the Bills, he believes they have the people they need.

Diggs asked and answered his own questions about the Bills’ experience and how it has them ready for this season.

“Do we have the team? 100%. Do we have the people? Yes. Do we have the coaches? Yes,” Diggs said Monday. “The onus is on us and the preparation and kind of building it day by day.”

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Day 2 observations: With Tre White on the PUP list, Monday featured shining performances from the backup defensive backs. Nick McCloud and Cam Lewis stood out. Dane Jackson picked off Josh Allen. Taron Johnson made the pass breakup of the day. Meanwhile, Khalil Shakir, the fifth-round draft pick from Boise State, had a good day, making four catches in 11-on-11 work. Here are Mark Gaughan's observations from Monday's practice session. Read more

Photos: Harry Scull Jr. has 35 photos from Monday at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford. View photos

Q&A with executive chef behind the turkey burgers approved by Josh Allen: Allen apparently loves the turkey burgers at St. John Fisher. Sean McDermott noted it was "one of the best turkey burgers I've ever had." That requires some investigative journalism. The News spoke with the senior executive chef at Fisher Dining Services about the turkey burgers, the toppings available and whether Fisher could have a "Josh Allen turkey burger" on the menu. Read more

WGRZ-TV earns broadcast rights to Bills-Titans: WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) has earned the broadcast rights to the Buffalo Bills home opener against the Tennessee Titans that also will be carried on ESPN’s "Monday Night Football" on Sept. 19, Alan Pergament reports. Read more

Bills sign guard Jordan Simmons: With guard Rodger Staffold on the non-football injury list following a recent car accident, the Bills signed guard Jordan Simmons on Monday, the team announced. Read more

Add Dawson Knox's neck to Allen's autograph total: Knox arrived at his news conference Monday and told reporters that Allen has signed the back of his neck. Allen was signing autographs and Knox said he felt the marker on his neck. Read more

NFL joins streaming game: It was only a matter of time. The NFL is making its move into offering its own media streaming platform. The league announced that “NFL+” launched Monday. Read more

