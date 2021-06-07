[BN] Blitz: Dawson Knox is determined to be 'that weapon'

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 7, 2021

Vic Carucci: Dawson Knox determined to be 'that weapon' Bills want at tight end

Dawson Knox is no fool.

As much as professional athletes try to avoid the noise, sometimes it's a little too loud to miss it.

Take a look at just about any analysis of the Bills this offseason and you're likely to come across tight end as a position Buffalo needs to upgrade. The rumor all offseason has been that the Bills will eventually end up trading for Philadelphia's Zach Ertz. That move still could happen.

The Bills got a clear view of what it's like to try to cover a dangerous weapon at tight end in the AFC championship game. Players like Travis Kelce present enormous difficulties for opposing defenses.

"I want to get to the point where I am that weapon for our team," Knox said after an OTA session last week.

Asking Knox, a third-round draft pick from Mississippi in 2019, to be Kelce is a bit much, but the Bills can't have a repeat ranking of 29th in receptions by tight ends like they did last season.