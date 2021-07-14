[BN] Blitz: Davis Webb's value goes beyond his roster status

BY JEFF NEIBURG
July 14, 2021
Davis Webb's value to Bills goes beyond his roster status
Do the Bills have the best quarterback room in the NFL? It's possible. Jay Skurski called it "about as well structured as a quarterback room can be in the NFL." Skurski has part four in our series of previews of the Bills at each position, this one focusing on the quarterbacks.
The headline of this newsletter today and our featured story is the reason why Jake Fromm has to be entering training camp wondering what his NFL future holds.
Davis Webb might end up being a very good football coach when he decides he's done playing football. The 26-year-old, however, wants to be on the 53-man roster this season.
But even if he's not, it's possible the Bills might view him as a better option than 2020 draft pick Jake Fromm. And it's mostly for off-the-field reasons.
Skurski analyzed in our series on questions facing the Bills earlier this month whether the Bills should keep two or three quarterbacks on the active roster. That story has a lot of insight on what the Bills may be thinking for 2021.
Webb has drawn praise from Brian Daboll and Sean McDermott.
It's easy to look at the Bills and not worry much about the quarterback position with Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky up top. But the battle for the third position and the direction the Bills decide to go will be one of the most fascinating storylines in camp.
Skurski has more on what Webb brings to the Bills.
