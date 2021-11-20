[BN] Blitz: Davis Webb talks 'Dragon' nickname, races with Josh Allen and more

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 20, 2021
Q&A: Bills quarterback Davis 'Dragon' Webb keeps winning daily races
For the first time since he was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, quarterback Davis Webb saw some regular-season game action.
Granted, it came at the end of a blowout and featured two handoffs and two kneels, but Webb said he was still thrilled.
"My teammates were very excited for me, coaches were – that was one of the best parts, was seeing how happy they were for me. And it was fun," Webb said.
Fun and Webb seem to go hand in hand.
Eli Manning gave Webb the nickname "Dragon" and the name has joined him here in Buffalo. Webb said the nickname has a story "but we'll have to keep that top secret."
Manning recently name-dropped Webb during the Monday Night Football "Manning Cast."
Katherine Fitzgerald's latest Q&A features Webb, a 26-year-old quarterback who wants to someday coach but is really enjoying his morning races with Josh Allen right now.
